World Heart Day: Key points to keep in mind before buying cardiac plan for heart ailments

World Heart Day 2021: Heart ailments have become a concern for people of all age groups these days. It is now understood that the financial impact of being diagnosed with heart disease could be devastating. As the cost of treatment of even common cardiac diseases could go up in lakhs!

However, having a proper cardiac plan could play the role of a saviour. These days health insurance companies are offering special cardiac plans. The cost of a cardiac plan depends on the type of health insurance or critical illness coverage and features you intend to purchase.

Mayank Kale, Co-founder & CEO, Loop Health, told FE Online, “Acute heart disorders such as refractory heart failure are covered by cardiac health insurance coverage. Other ailments covered by such plans include myocardial infarction, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and so on. To deal with these medical emergencies without financial stress, it is critical to purchase health insurance for heart patients.”

However, before buying a health insurance plan for heart ailments, you should check if your policy covers the following:

In-hospital coverage – Pre and post-hospitalization charges

Coverage for a First Heart Attack – Coverage for Refractory Heart Failure

Cardiac Health Checkups / Wellness Programs on an Annual Basis

Alternative Therapies

Kale said that you can buy cardiac health insurance plans or critical illness plans with heart insurance cover. While doing so, some of the key features you should look for in a health insurance plan are:

Hospitalisation Cover – includes cardiac treatment costs and other expenses – including hospitalisation expenses.

Financial Cover in case of a heart attack

Lump Sum payment of the sum insured

Loss of income cover

Overseas Treatment

Tax benefit on the Premium

Not just heart-related ailments, cardiac plans also cover hospitalization expenses for all diseases covered in a mediclaim policy.