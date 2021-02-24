  • MORE MARKET STATS

Why standardisation of health insurance policies leads to increase in premium?

By: |
February 24, 2021 4:52 PM

After the policies are being standardised as per the IRDAI directive, policyholders are getting renewal notices with higher premium even if there are no changes in age slab or the sum insured.

health insurance, standerdisation of health insurance policies, renewal premium, increase in health insurance premium, IRDAI, standardisation of premiumIRDAI issued guidelines to standardise some terms and conditions for health policies such as disclosure of information, claim settlement terms, cancellation, and renewal of a policies etc.

Standard health insurance policies used to be cheaper but capping on daily room rent, ICU charges etc causes problems for policy holders. On the other hand, premium products don’t contain most of the constraints and are more user friendly, but are expensive.

However, after the policies are being standardised as per the directive of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), policyholders are getting renewal notices with higher premium even if there are no changes in age slab or the sum insured.

Related News

So, what features the newly standardised products are offering to make them expensive?

“IRDAI introduced modified guidelines to Standardise the Health Insurance Contracts which aimed at introducing standard wordings for common clauses and exclusions across health insurance indemnity policies to benefit the policyholders by bringing in uniformity in the Policy terms and conditions, help in simplification and ease in understanding the policies,” said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

“With this standardisation there were certain conditions which were excluded earlier are now offered to the policyholders like coverage for Procedures such as Robotic Surgery, Oral chemotherapy, High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound, Balloon Sinuplasty, Deep Brain Simulation, Developmental problems & learning difficulties like dyslexia and Treatment for ARMD (Age related macular degeneration),” he added.

“Certain clauses like Disclosure of Information, Claim Settlement (provision for Penal Interest), Complete Discharge, Multiple Policies, Fraud, Cancellation, Migration, Portability, Renewal of Policy, withdrawal of Policy, Free look period, Redressal of Grievance, Nomination etc are now Standardised,” Bathwal further said.

No OPD coverage in your health insurance? Here is how to teleconsult a doctor for free

According to Girish Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Vidal Health Insurance TPA, “During 2020, with a view to simplifying Health Insurance products, IRDAI issued guidelines to standardise some terms and conditions for Health policies such as disclosure of information, claim settlement terms, cancellation, and renewal of a policies etc. Much earlier they had mandated portability of health policies. They also asked insurers to clearly declare norms of Associate Medical Expenses and allowance for Disability and HIV etc.”

“We think this standardisation of terms and products across insurers will go a long way in increasing the penetration of Health Insurance among large masses. The simplified policy terms will be competitive and drive lower premiums. The result was there to see with an amazing take up of Covid policies. Large corporates as well as Individual customers subscribe to these policies in large numbers,” Rao further said.

But how much is the average increase in premium after the standardisation?

“With standardisation of health insurance, insurance cover for policyholders is now more exhaustive and is available with no change in the premium for the majority of the products and a marginal increase in a couple of products,” said Bathwal.

Negating the reports of rise in premium, Rao said, “We have not seen any increase in premium so far. There may have been some increase in cost per claim due to implementation of Covid protocols in Hospitals but I think this is short term. As soon as vaccinations reach a critical mass we should see these costs come down.”

Although health insurance players are reluctant to reveal the quantum of rise in premium, holders of even policies with even premium features have witnessed a rise in renewal premium.

The quantum of rise in renewal premium, however, varies from insurer to insure and product to product.

For example, the holder of the basic version of a premium health insurance product has witnessed 19.45 per cent increase in renewal premium, while the holder of the higher version of the same product has reported nearly 16 per cent increase in renewal premium.

So, along with standardisation of features of the health insurance policies, the insurance regulator should consider standardisation of premium as well.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Why standardisation of health insurance policies leads to increase in premium?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aditya Birla Health Insurance Activ Health to offer up to 100% return on premium – Check features
2Bonus for Post Office Life Insurance policies declared – Check details
3Working from home? Give your vehicle required protection by investing in TP, fire and theft insurance cover