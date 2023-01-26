Why personal health insurance is more critical than ever amidst layoffs

The past few months have been a difficult time for many individuals, with companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, ShareChat, and Swiggy announcing layoffs. These layoffs have not only affected the employment status of thousands of individuals, but also their access to health insurance benefits provided by their former employers. This is a clear indication of how the present economic scenario is affecting the well-being of individuals, not just financially but also in terms of their health and well-being.

It is a well-known fact that healthcare is a basic human right and access to healthcare should not be dependent on one’s employment status. This highlights the importance of having a personal health insurance cover.

“A personal health insurance policy provides individuals with financial protection in the event of an unexpected illness or injury. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the need for personal health insurance has become even more crucial. Without a personal health insurance cover, these individuals and their families would be left to bear the financial burden of any medical expenses. This is a daunting prospect for anyone,” says Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd.

It is important to note that personal health insurance policies can vary greatly in terms of coverage. It is important for individuals to select a comprehensive and individualized policy that best suits their needs. This can include coverage for pre-existing conditions, hospitalization, and even alternative forms of treatment such as Ayurveda and homeopathy. It is important to remember that your health is your greatest asset and investing in a comprehensive personal health insurance policy is a wise decision.

“In addition to providing financial protection, personal health insurance also offers peace of mind. Knowing that you and your loved ones are protected in the event of an unexpected illness or injury can provide a sense of security and stability during difficult times. Moreover, personal health insurance can also provide access to better quality healthcare and a wider range of treatments,” says Bajaj.

In conclusion, amidst the continuous layoffs, it is imperative that individuals consider obtaining a personal health insurance cover. With the ongoing layoff season, the need for personal health insurance has become even more crucial. A personal health insurance policy provides individuals with financial protection and peace of mind during difficult times.

However, it is important to select a comprehensive and individualized policy that best suits your needs, one that covers all your health-related needs and also takes care of your family. The present economic scenario is uncertain and the future is uncertain, but one thing that is certain is that your health should never be compromised. Investing in a personal health insurance policy is a small step towards ensuring that you and your loved ones are protected in the event of any medical emergency.