Why engine protector add-on cover is essential in motor insurance

Monsoons witness a spike in motor insurance claims. Most of these claims are due to the problem of water ingression. As rainwater floods the streets, it becomes difficult for vehicles to be driven on the roads. At such times, you may need to abandon the cars until the water levels subside. If at such times you crank up the engine, the water is pulled inside the components of the engine through the air filter. This water reaches the combustion chamber, where it hampers the ratio of air and fuel mixture. This causes the problem of stalling and the engine does not start at all.

Is there a way you can insure against these damages to the engine?

Yes, you can avail an engine protection add-on in your insurance policy for your car.

Most comprehensive motor insurance policies ensure your engine is insured under your policy. But in cases where the damage to your engine is a result of consequential loss, it is outside the scope of your policy. Such damage to your engine is a result of the hydrostatic lock that is considered consequential. While your comprehensive policy is enough to cover any damage to the interior of the vehicle, an engine protector add-on covers explicitly the components of your engine.

What is engine protector add-on

Engine protector add-on is an additional feature that is optional at the time of purchase or car insurance renewal. You can opt for it to insure your vehicle against any damage to the engine due to consequential loss. Not only that, but it also covers the components of the engine like the gearbox and transmission. Problems such as leakage of lubricant of the engine alone with water ingression are covered under an engine protection cover.

When you buy car insurance online, you can opt for an engine protection add-on cover. Any costs required for replacement or repairs of the engine spares will be covered by an engine protection add-on. The add-on covers damage to the engine due to leakage of lubricants and damage due to water ingression. Apart from the core engine, damage to ancillary parts such as gearbox and pistons is covered by it. In case you have an expensive car, buying an engine cover will be beneficial as any repairs to the engine will be costly.

It is prudent to have an extra layer of insurance cover. This add-on can be purchased at a fraction of the price of your insurance premium. It will not only help you stay worry-free but also will take away the hassles when it comes to engine repairs. So the next time you look for insurance, add an engine protect add-on to ensure your car’s engine is always insured.