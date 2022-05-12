Why do you need a super top-up health insurance plan? Compare premiums now!

A health emergency can create a financial crisis for anyone. Health insurance is a very important tool to cover your medical expenses when you need it. However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise that a comprehensive health insurance policy is very important as it should cover the maximum cost to minimise your medical bill. These days you need health insurance that offers a higher sum insured amount than a regular health insurance policy.

If you feel that your health insurance cover is insufficient to meet your current requirements, you can choose a super top-up health plan to increase your health coverage. It helps you cover your additional medical expenses if you exhaust all your existing insurance coverage. After the deductible is paid, the super top-up policy becomes active for subsequent claims. Unlike a regular top-up plan, it covers cumulative expenses that cover single claims over and above the deductibles.

Often getting additional insurance benefits through an existing health insurance policy becomes expensive, and that is where the super top-up policy comes to your help. It offers you coverage over and above your deductible limit. It helps cover additional medical expenses when your hospitalisation claim bill exceeds your existing policy coverage limit. You will have to pay the deductible amount from your existing health plan, and the additional cost can be paid with the help of the super top-up plan as per the policy amount, according to Bankbazaar.

For example, you have health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh. You have bought a super top-up insurance plan of Rs 3 lakh. The total sum insured amount is Rs 8 lakh with a threshold/ deductible limit of Rs 5 lakh. Suppose your medical bill is Rs 8 lakh. You will pay Rs 5 lakh from your base policy and Rs 3 lakh from the super top-up plan. One of the attractive features of the super top-up plan is that it allows multiple claims, and the policy gets lapsed only when the entire amount is exhausted.

It is good to compare different super top-up plans and see which suits your requirements the best. Also, make sure the policy amount is sufficient to cover your and your family’s medical expenses; otherwise, having a super top-up plan will make no difference if it fails to cater to your medical bills during an emergency.

A super top-up plan ensures maximum coverage of medical costs at a minimum premium. Some super top-up health insurance policies and premiums are given below:

What Does A Rs 5 Lakh Super Top Up Policy Cost?

Note: Data pertains to individual Super Top Up Health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh with Rs 5 Lakh deductible for 30-year-old individual, residing in Bangalore, and is correct as of May 10, 2022. Data is indicative. Actual premium and information may vary from the data mentioned in the table.