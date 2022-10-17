Why do most car and bike thefts in India happen in Delhi-NCR and what to do to claim insurance?

Delhi-NCR accounts for more than 56% of vehicle thefts in the country and most stolen cars in India are white in colour, according to the ACKO Vehicle Theft Report. Delhi NCR is followed by Bengaluru at 9% and Chennai at 5% in vehicle theft cases.

According to the report, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata have emerged as the cities with the least number of vehicle thefts in the country. As per the Delhi Police data quoted in the report, more than 3 lakh vehicles were stolen in the national capital between 2011 to 2020.

Why most vehicle thefts happen in Delhi

According to the report, some of the top reasons for which vehicle thefts happen in Delhi-NCR include,

Lack of parking space in buildings and colonies, leading to vehicles being parked on the roads.

The thriving second-hand market for cars in adjoining states and across the country.

The close proximity that Delhi shares with the borders of other states enables motor criminals to make quick getaways.

Most theft-prone areas in Delhi

Between 2012 and 2021, the increase in vehicle thefts in New Delhi was 103%, in comparison to the increase in vehicular population, which was only around 56%. Rohini, Bhajanpura, Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida, South City I, Gurugram, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri in are some of the most theft-prone areas in Delhi-NCR.

What happens when the vehicle is stolen

As per rules, if a vehicle remains untraced after 21 days, an untraced report is sent automatically to the insurance company for claim settlement.

What to do when your vehicle is stolen?

Immediately report to the police and the insurance company if your car or two-wheeler has been stolen.

Along with the FIR, you will have to provide a copy of your vehicle documents such as registration certificate, driving license, etc. to your insurer. You might also have to submit the original vehicle keys.

Police issue a non-traceable certificate if they fail to trace the vehicle within a reasonable time frame. After this, the insurance company will settle your claim as per the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Most stolen car and bikes in Delhi-NCR

Cars with the greatest demand (and consequently, longer delivery timelines) were the favourite among thieves. most popular hatchbacks, the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift were tied at first place, closely followed by the ever-popular Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Santro, Honda City and Hyundai i10 were in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Among bikes, Hero Splendor took first place for the most stolen bike in Delhi, followed by the Honda Activa. TVS Pulsar, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the TVS Apache took third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

The report interestingly found that white cars were the most stolen in the Delhi-NCR.