WhatsApp User? Bharti AXA General Insurance starts real-time service for policyholders

On the WhatsApp chatbot servicing platform, the policyholders can also avail assistance for various queries or service requests through the chatbot.

If reaching out to the insurance company at the time of being hospitalized or having met with an accident is an issue that keeps you concerned, here’s a much quicker and real-time solution introduced by one of the general insurance companies. Bharti AXA General Insurance has started delivering policies and renewal premium to the policyholders through the instant messaging platform ‘WhatsApp’. Getting renewal notice, claim intimation and policy document even while you are using the WhatsApp messenger has become a reality now.

According to the company, it is the first amongst non-life insurers in India to introduce the entire bouquet of service initiatives such as policy documents, renewal notices and claim intimation for its customers by using WhatsApp. The service will be available as a WhatsApp chatbot which is an intuitive and user-friendly chat structure where the policyholders can raise requests simply through numeric inputs.

The WhatsApp chatbot will be the quickest mode to reach out to the insurer for common policy-related issues. It is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the other multiple channels such as branches, customer care and contact center, and the insurer’s website.

Apart from obtaining policy documents and renewal notices in real-time, by using the chatbot, the policyholders can also register motor claims and check the claim status. Its branch locator feature helps find the company’s nearest branch.

As per the insurer, with WhatsApp chatbot, the total journey pertaining to availing service requests has been reduced from 8-9 minutes of call time to immediate and instant closures.

On the WhatsApp chatbot servicing platform, the policyholders can also avail assistance for various queries or service requests through the chatbot. They can also locate the nearest cashless network of garages and hospitals by providing pin code of the city or town.

The insurer has taken steps to keep the data of the policyholder safe. The chatbot has anti-pilferage features to avoid data theft and involves double authentication to access sensitive information. The authorization mechanism asks for policy-related inputs to identify and authorize ownership in order to prevent misuse of customer data.