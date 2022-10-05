What is Bima Sugam and who will benefit from it?

By Manju Dhake

As per the recent media report, IRDA has provided approval for BIMA Sugam- Preparation for Insurance Exchanges. Bima Sugam will be a one-stop platform- for all insurance needs – right from buying the policy to claim settlement and much more.

The overarching Insurance Platform shall allow the following insurance Services:

To Buy insurance policy Claim Settlement Agent Portability Policy Portability

In this, there will be E-BIMA or E-IA account for policyholders in a Demat format. It will facilitate more safety as there is no requirement for maintaining and safekeeping the physical document and creates ease for the policyholder at the time of renewal with no paperwork.

In this, the policyholder and his family insurance policies can be kept by choosing one repository of their choice. It shall create ease of claim settlement for the nominee/beneficiaries due to the linkages of information stored at one place. The frauds too can be curtailed

It will be one stop platform for all insurance needs such as Life, Health, General insurance) such as Motor, Travel, etc.) categories. To bring together everyone under one roof, there need to be some changes in the existing structure.

In line with creating ease of doing business and making available Life and Health to all at a subsidised premium, there will be a lot of solutions around the same for the policyholders under “BIMA Sugam”

Who can have access?

Accessible by Insurer, Agents & Intermediaries and Customers

Who are the Stakeholders?

BIMA Sugam exchange will be monitored by the IRDA and shall have the following Key Stakeholders:

Key Stakeholders Stake Fund Infusion Life Insurance Council 30% 25 Cr. General Insurance Council 30% 25 Cr. Online PSBs 35% 30 Cr. Brokers Association 5% 3 Cr.

Who all will be linked?

The same shall have linkages with UIDAI, NSDL, CDSL, etc as depicted below:

Key Takeaways on who will be benefited?

This will pave way for the new entrant start-ups who are adopting a Sandbox approach in terms of unique offerings such as OPD covers, etc. This in my view will also open gates for Insurtech and Wealthtech players to leverage the opportunity of having a centralised database, and common API integration exposures across products from all categories. Especially those who are providing enterprise solutions to B2B, B2B2C, Health sector, etc. (For Example; It is said that the Health insurance sector is a Rs 60,000 crore market and it is expected to grow at 30% from the last 5-year trend of 19% so far) Agent Portability will surely help genuine customers who are facing difficulties with existing agents in terms of getting services. This may also be due to shift of the location of the policyholder or agent itself. This also will elevate the After-sales services stronger wherever the agent is involved by creating good customer experience. Existing Insurance Repository will get a boost in terms of all Insurance companies subscribing to it as Approved Person The Existing Fintech players who have transactional platforms may be impacted by this. Though the full announcement or circular is expected to come soon from the regulator around this.

One can sense exciting times ahead for the Insurance industry as a whole.

(The author is vice-president, Insurance at 1Finance, a personal finance advisory firm. Views expressed above are those of the author)