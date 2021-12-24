What does a super top-up health insurance policy cost? Compare premiums

Getting additional insurance benefits through an existing health insurance policy means higher premiums. However, there is a smart way to get extra cover without having to empty your bank account.

Healthy life is very important for all of us to prevent diseases which can affect our lifestyle. Considering the health emergency and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic concerns, it is natural for us to be vigilant and protect ourselves with extra health care benefits through insurance policies at nominal rates.

Getting additional insurance benefits through an existing health insurance policy means higher premiums. However, there is a smart way to get extra cover without having to empty your bank account. A super top-up plan offers you coverage of mediclaim above your chosen deductible limit. This is helpful in covering additional medical expenses in the event when your hospitalisation claim bill crosses your sum insured under any other mediclaim policy, according to Bankbazaar.

For example, if you have a super top-up plan for Rs 5 lakh and it has deductible limit of Rs 2 lakh, then the Super Top-Up policy will cover medical expenses over and above Rs 2 lakh. So, you can pay the deductible amount from your existing health plan and the additional expenses can be paid with the help of the super top up plan as per the pre-decided amount.

A super top up plan basically covers costs only above the deductible limit of your current health insurance plan. It means all medical expenses below the deductible limit need to be paid from your own pocket or through a regular medical insurance policy.

Under a super-top plan, multiple claims are permitted and the policy gets lapsed only when the entire amount is exhausted. Some of the super top-up health insurance policy premiums are mentioned below:

What Does A Super Top Up Policy Cost?

Disclaimer: Data pertains to individual Super Top Up Health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh with Rs 5 Lac deductible for 30-year-old Individual, residing in Bangalore, and is correct as of Dec 21, 2021. Data is indicative. Actual premium and information may vary from the data mentioned in the table.