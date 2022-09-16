What are the expectations of EV consumers from the insurers?

By Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance Broker

It’s no secret that the arrival of Electric Vehicles (EVs) has been a boon for the insurance industry. As millions of people start buying them, insurers see this as an opportunity to sell protection plans. But what does this mean for consumers?

EV consumers are looking for a good value for their money and want a policy that will work well for them. They don’t want a policy that will cost them more than it has to or make them feel like they’re getting ripped off.

As the demand for electric vehicles increases, so does the need for insurers to secure their business. But what are customers’ expectations from insurers?

The expectations of EV consumers from the insurers are varied, but they all have one thing in common; they want their insurance to be:

Affordable

Straightforward

Effective

If you’re an EV driver, you have a lot of other expectations too from your insurance provider. Few of the common expectations are listed below:

Dedicated Portal to Provide All the Necessary Information

First and foremost, you expect your insurer to have a dedicated website for EV insurance customers. You want to quickly and easily find the information you need to make an informed decision on how much coverage you need.

Coverage That’s Right for You

Also, you want your insurer to offer you the coverage that’s right for you. You want to ensure that your vehicle is protected and that your policy covers the cost of any repairs or replacements.

A Policy That Meets Your Needs in Terms of Cost and Convenience

Likewise, you want your insurer to provide you with a policy that meets your needs in terms of cost and convenience. And while all drivers should have coverage for the risks inherent in driving EVs, some people find themselves underinsured or with inadequate coverage. In this case, your insurer must explain what kind of protection you need for your EV and how much it will cost you.

Solid Reputation for Customer Service

You also want to know that your insurance provider will be there when you need them—and that they have a solid reputation for customer service.

Competitive Rates and Fair Claims Procedures

Similarly, you expect your insurer to offer competitive rates and hassle-free, fair claims procedures, and you’d also like to see a good range of cost-efficient insurance products available for your EV.

Insurers to Be Exactly Sure of What They Can and Can Not Offer You

It’s important to you, as a customer, that your insurers know what they’re getting into before they sign an EV Insurance policy with you. It means you want your insurer to know exactly what they can offer you.

Conclusion

In summation, we can say that EV consumers often expect affordable premiums, fair coverage and straightforward policies that they can understand easily. They also want effective claims management services that ensure that all claims are processed quickly and efficiently.