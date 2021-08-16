Wellness and Insurance: Insurers go for virtual health coaches, wellness apps

These rewards can range from discounts/ concessions on various diagnostic centres, network hospitals, to avail of health care services, discounts on pharmacy bills, OPD bills, etc.

By Sanjeev Mantri

As wellness infused health cover is gaining traction, the role of health insurers is changing. Health insurance plans have wellness programmes that are offered as a value-added benefit and there is no additional cost associated with opting or enrolling for these benefits.

Many of these programmes motivate the customers by providing them with a specified goal/ target under the wellness programmes and on the attainment of the same, the insured is rewarded with various benefits or points. These rewards can range from discounts/ concessions on various diagnostic centres, network hospitals, to avail of health care services, discounts on pharmacy bills, OPD bills, etc.

Health and mental well-being

Insurers are expanding their digital platforms to usher the consumer towards a healthy life. They are implementing digital and technology-led ways to engage with consumers to ensure their wellbeing. These include introducing regular engagement regimes to monitor physical and mental health, offering technology-powered apps and bringing wellness coaches in virtual or physical forms to guide customers.

The pandemic has given birth to a new cohort of health-conscious and wellness focused individuals. This segment, largely driven by the millennials and Gen-Z, looks beyond physical health and chases holistic wellness, with a special focus on mental well-being.

As insurers see the new consumer base grow, they are adapting to the needs, wants and requirements of the same. Keeping this in mind, insurers will bring in innovative products and new features to better suit the technologically-aided journey of wellbeing.

The writer is executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance