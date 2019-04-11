Good News Travellers! Now buy travel insurance in less than 60 seconds

A typical travel insurance policy offers coverage against lost passport, lost checked-in baggage, trip delays etc.

You have received your boarding pass and the security check has also been done. Now, you are about to board the next flight to your favourite international location. But then, you realise that you are not having a travel insurance policy. Need not worry as now you can buy travel insurance in a jiffy right there inside the airport.

Reliance General Insurance has introduced an NFC-enabled way for customers to instantly buy travel insurance while on the go. Dubbed as ‘Tap and Buy’, this new undertaking enables users to get travel insurance in less than 60 seconds, simply by tapping their smartphones on the airport display screen. As soon as they do that, the phone is prompted to open Whatsapp and the individual can buy travel insurance in less than a minute.

With this new undertaking, Reliance General Insurance has made it easier for individuals to buy travel insurance, especially in the wee hours before they are about to board a flight. A total of 46 NFC-enabled display screens have been installed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Travel insurance sees very limited usage among people in India. Furthermore, travel insurance is even more necessary to protect you against unforeseen medical emergencies, as the cost of hospitalization and availing medical services abroad is exponential.

The whole process relies on Near Field Communication (NFC) which is a short-range communication signals. It works for most smartphones, including iPhone X and above, Android phones using version 4.0 or above. Not only does it make buying insurance quick and convenient but makes it hassle-free too. It enables users to by-pass the paperwork they would otherwise expect when purchasing an insurance policy.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Jain, Executive Director & CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said, “We always aim to focus on leveraging technological advancements to improve the customer experience. Using NFC communication technology, we have aimed to capture last-minute travellers problem at ease with our TAP & BUY solution, making it possible in just under 60 seconds.”

FE Online’s take: A typical travel insurance policy offers coverage against lost passport, lost checked-in baggage, trip delays amongst other benefits. Most insurers offer plans specially designed for Asia, Schengen, USA & Canada, and other countries, and also have customized plans for family trips, solo travellers, senior citizens, and students studying abroad. Generally, medical coverage of at least Euro 30,000 is compulsory to get a Schengen Visa.

Insurers have different variants of travel insurance starting with the basic or standard variant and going up to the premium. See what each of them cover and then choose as per your need.

Importantly, read the benefits included as well as exclusions in the plan to avoid any last minute surprises. Get a travel insurance policy well in advance to avoid last minute hassles. If not, there’s TAP & BUY solution from Reliance general insurance for the rescue.