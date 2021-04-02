Top 13 Rs 15 lakh super top-up health insurance plans – Compare premiums

The premium obligation shouldn’t be the only consideration while choosing a super top-up medical insurance plan.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of having an adequate health insurance cover in place to safeguard the finances of a family if any of the insured members requires hospital treatment. While you must consider your family’s medical requirements to determine how much coverage would be necessary, the cover size should not ideally be less than Rs 5 lakh-Rs 7 lakh, especially if you stay in a metropolitan city.

That being said, opting for a super top-up plan is likely to be the most cost-effective way to further enhance your family’s health insurance protection ambit to be better in line with the skyrocketing medical costs.

A super top-up medical plan is similar to a regular health insurance policy as both cover hospitalisation costs subject to coverage limits among other terms and conditions. However, a super top-up plan comes with a predefined deductible limit and it covers costs only above this deductible limit. Meaning, medical costs below the deductible limit need to be borne out of pocket or through a regular medical insurance policy, according to BankBazaar.

For example, let’s suppose your regular health insurance plan offers coverage of Rs 5 lakh and you also have a super top-up plan of Rs 15 lakh cover with Rs 5 lakh deductible. Let’s also assume you get hospitalised twice during a policy year costing you Rs 5 lakh on the first occasion and Rs 6 lakh on the second occasion. Now, your regular health plan of Rs 5 lakh would cover for the first hospitalisation of Rs 5 lakh, but it will not be able to cover the second hospitalisation claim as the entire policy sum has already been exhausted in the first hospitalisation claim.

However, your super top-up plan of Rs 15 lakh would be able to cover the second hospitalisation claim of Rs 6 lakh as you’ve already met its deductible requirement of Rs 5 lakh during the first hospitalisation claim. The point being, the cover size of your regular health insurance plan should ideally be equal to or more than the deductible limit of your super top-up plan for complete protection and peace of mind.

It will also be worthwhile to note here that it’s this deductible limit that makes super top-up plans available at affordable premiums, especially if you start the policy at a young age. They might also be a better option than top-up plans which offer coverage on a single-case basis while super top-up plans offer coverage based on multiple eligible cases in a policy year.

That being said, the premium obligation shouldn’t be the only consideration while choosing a super top-up medical insurance plan. You should also compare the insurer’s claim settlement ratio, network hospitals and the policy’s features, benefits, exclusions and waiting periods for pre-existing conditions to make an informed decision, as per BankBazaar.

To help you in this regard, here are a few super top-up health insurance plans offering Rs 15 lakh cover with Rs 5 lakh deductible. We’ve also provided the indicative premiums for a 30-year-old individual residing in Bangalore for each of the policies mentioned in the table below. Do note, the premiums applicable to you could be different based on your age, gender, income, medical history, smoking habits, pre-existing conditions, policy coverage, deductible limit, features or any other terms and conditions of your chosen insurer.

Annual Premiums For Super Top-Up Health Insurance Plans With Rs15L Coverage (Rs 5L Deductible)

Disclaimer: Data pertains to individual super top-up health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh with Rs 5 lakh deductible, premiums for which have been calculated for a 30-year-old individual residing in Bangalore. Data collected on March 30, 2021. Data is indicative and the actual premium and information may vary from the data mentioned in the table. *Excluding GST. **Deductible=Rs. 6 lakh. Data compiled by BankBazaar.com, an online marketplace for loans, credit cards and more.