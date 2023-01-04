The perks of buying travel insurance online

After nearly two years of unprecedented curbs on movement and travel, the skies finally started opening up earlier this year. Travel enthusiasts across the globe could finally go beyond planning – they could make reservations and fly. Along with this reinvigorated zeal for travel, came a heightened need for proper security arrangements. The Covid-19 pandemic brought out a whole new aspect of why travel insurance is important. Sudden lockdowns, quarantine requirements, and recurrent pandemic waves necessitate that every avid traveller has appropriate travel insurance.

Now, the question arises – what is the best and easiest way to get your travel insured? In the post-Covid world, the power of digital processes cannot be underestimated. Buying travel insurance online is a great idea, here is why:

Fair comparison of plan features

They say information is power. This is certainly true when it comes to buying insurance. It is vital for the end user to know their options and choose from them according to their individual needs. When you set out to buy your travel plan online, you get an unbiased view into all the plans out there. You get to transparently see which product benefits you get. You have to follow a simple, four-step process. You just have to enter details like destination, preferred dates and number of travellers. And voila, you get to select a plan customized to your requirements. The entire exercise doesn’t take more than 10 minutes.

Also Read: PAYING TRAVEL BILLS: Ways to fund your foreign jaunts

Access to the lowest-priced options

It can be confusing to go into the fineprint of your policy pricing and know if you will be getting your money’s worth. When you do this part of the process online, you get access to know all your options across the cost spectrum. You can just click and get insight into the features of each plan in light of how much it will cost. So, you get to unabashedly compare the cost points and choose the one most relevant to your requirements.

Thorough assistance with claims

The real moment of truth for any policyholder is claim settlement. Sometimes, claims get stuck for the smallest of reasons like gaps in documentation. In such a scenario, the policyholder is left to fend for themselves. Digital is a very trackable medium. You can always ask the 24X7 claim support team to resolve your claim issues. From arranging documents to following up with the insurance provider – everything is taken care of by this team. The service is truly end-to-end as they even assist policyholders with cashless hospitalization in international countries.

Also Read: Financial Planning: Six money lessons from year 2022

Instant issuance – to support last-minute plans

As thrilling as traveling is, planning it can sometimes get hectic. It is common for travelers to get so caught up with their preparations that they have very little time left to buy a suitable travel plan. This is why online travel insurance now comes with the benefit of instant issuance. When you are through with all the other to-dos and are at the airport – you can buy your policy then and there. All you need is to hop on to the concerned website and buy the plan you need within a few clicks.

All in all, in today’s day and age when information is readily available on the internet, it is always advisable to take matters into your own hands and buy your policy digitally.

(By Amit Chhabra, Head – Health and Travel Insurance, Policybazaar.com)