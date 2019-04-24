Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Best for people looking for investment element in life insurance

Published: April 24, 2019 12:04:34 PM

A term plan is the only kind of insurance policy that you need to have because it gives you the maximum cover for the lowest cost.

term insurance, Return of Premium Term Insurance Plans, term insurance plans, term insurance with return of premium, best term insurance plans, For convenience of the customers, insurers have introduced various premium payment plans that offer great flexibility.

The uncertainty and unpredictability of events in life are enough reasons for one to buy a life insurance policy. Life insurance, apart from protecting your family from the unexpected financial disasters due to instances such as accidents and critical illnesses, gives them a financial stability from the eventuality of death of the bread winner. Essentially, life insurance is there to give your dependents financial protection if you die, usually as a lump sum or staggered payout depending upon your specific needs and requirements.

With the significant economic growth, the incomes of people may have gone up multiple times but the expenses have also shown a sudden splurge due to discretionary spending. In addition, increased liabilities and dependents have also forced people to invest in term plans as the usual profile of people seeking such a cover is that they either have kids or liabilities like unpaid debts. Most importantly, a term plan is the only kind of insurance policy that you need to have because it gives you the maximum cover for the lowest cost. Moreover, now you can buy term insurance even till the age of 99+ years which was not possible to do till a few years back.

Term Insurance with Return of Premium

A popular concept under term insurance, Return of Premium (ROP) insurance means all the premiums are returned to the insured as maturity benefit. The product promises to work out great for everyone looking for guaranteed cash value while buying an insurance plan. As a policy seeker, you can select the term period that matches your specific needs and requirements. Indians as customers expect at least some return from life insurance policies and it can be from the capital at least. For investors more concerned about return, ROP is a value-for-money policy.

Term of Policy

As an investor, you can decide on the term or duration as per your financial situation. Generally, the policy is available for 20, 25, 30 and 40 years. For instance, you can buy a 20-year term life plan if you have a 20-year loan to repay and unfortunately if something happens to you within the term, you won’t have to worry about the repayment of the loan. And in case you outlive the term, you will get back 100% of your premium invested.

Benefits on Maturity

The maturity or survival benefits for a Return of Premium plan are quite different from that of a traditional term policy. Under a ROP plan, the insured is paid back the premium for the number of years insured. Under many plans, the insurer even pays more than the premium paid provided certain conditions are met by the insured. Also, the entire maturity amount received by the insured remains tax free.

Payment of Premium

For convenience of the customers, insurers have introduced various premium payment plans that offer great flexibility. You can now choose a payment option that best suits your financial situation. The standard premium payment options available in the market include Annual, Semi-Annual, Quarterly and Monthly. Some of the insurers even provide a single premium payment option wherein you can pay the premium for the entire term in one go.

The following is a comparative table of 5 leading insurance companies offering Return of Premium term insurance with Rs 1 crore sum assured for a non-smoker, 30-year-old man who earns between Rs 7 to Rs 10 lakh annually. The cover is up to 65 years of age.

(By Santosh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer- Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Term Insurance Plans with Return of Premium: Best for people looking for investment element in life insurance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition