Tech trends that will impact insurance industry in 2019

Technology-related changes are happening globally at a significant pace and almost every industry is striving to become ‘smarter’ by being more informed about the outside world and more adaptive to the consumer-related needs. When talking about insurance industry, we must be aware of the fact that the life of human beings is constantly surrounded by risks and uncertainties, and insurance as a saviour plays a great part in mitigating these risks.

The competition in the insurance industry is as intense as any other industry and all thanks to the evolving markets and existing players that strive to innovate each day. The continuous innovations in the marketplace along with digital interactions across various channels are transforming and modernizing the insurance industry as well. The consumers these days have become more informed and most importantly, demanding. In order to deliver whatever the market demands, the insurance industry also needs to implement emerging technological trends and redefine their ways of operation.

Here’s a quick look at some of the latest trends that are expected to engulf the insurance industry and help ‘only’ those who adapt them to stay on top of the competition.

Machine Learning

In the context of a rapidly-evolving competitive market, insurers are completely focusing on marketing and issuing the policies more efficiently. Most of the insurers have already implemented technology to provide high-quality multi-channel customer service at highly optimized cost. The insurers have now even started exploring and investing in machine learning and automation for all their business operations start from marketing and underwriting of the insurance products to claims processing, settlement and reimbursement.

Though advanced technologies like automation and machine learning were already present in the insurance from the last few years, it was only restricted to simple and convenient processes like data entry, compliance checks and standard customer communications that demanded least decision-making skills. All thanks to the capabilities of intelligent systems, the insurers have now finally started to explore the many more perspectives of automation like automated claims inspection, verification and settlement.

Big Data Analytics

There is nothing denying the fact that insurers in India are gifted with a treasure trove of data. The inflow of data starts with the very first step of targeting and acquisition of customers, further builds with the policy and claims cycle, and concludes with the final settlement process. With the introduction of new digital technologies in insurance sector as well, the scope and format of information has changed drastically. The data usually comes from new innovative sources, including wearable fitness devices that are connected to the IOT, telematics and social media.

Making use of predictive modelling in motor insurance sector can play a great role in accurate assessment of the driver’s driving behaviour. It can be used for comparing the behavioural data of the drivers with that of thousands of other drivers already present in the company’s database. While all of the data accumulated can be leveraged by insurance providers to achieve key objectives, it is also possible to develop innovative insights.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence or AI has surely become the buzzword in the world of technology today as it continues to present businesses with endless possibilities across various industries and insurance is no exception. In the last few years, AI has eventually started seeping into the various aspects of the insurance sector, adding value to the different business processes. The market experts believe that the different applications of AI in the insurance industry will change the way insurers carry out their business operations.

The many facets of AI, including Text Analytics, Audio, Image and Video Analysis, Robotic Process Automation, and Decision Management, are sure to make substantial impact in the insurance sector. Many insurers have already started using AI in evaluating the risks and identifying insurance offers that rightly meet the needs of the customers. Moreover, AI is also being combined with core activities such as claims processing to improve efficiency.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain – Distributed Ledger Technology, is one of the most powerful technology trends that will revolutionize the insurance industry in the year 2019. Some of the insurers have already started using Blockchain technology for client validation and identification of fraudulent activities like false claims and approvals. The transactions that are carried out using Blockchain platform are highly secure and remain traceable at each point.

The insurance sector has begun to use Blockchain for client validation and identification of fraudulent activities, like false claims and approvals. The integrity of Blockchain technology helps minimize counterfeiting, double booking, contract alterations and fraudulent claims. It also brings about higher transparency and security in the overall insurance journey.

Internet of Things

The biggest trend that will significantly impact the insurance industry in the year 2019 is Internet of Things, or IOT – all of the world’s connected devices. Combining insurance with IOT is all about connecting the insurance sector with consumers and their risks. The key advantage of IOT in insurance industry will be the inflow of maximum data which will enable the insurers to more effectively determine rates and provide customized services while keeping the assets of the consumers safe and secured.

Innovative health technologies and products like Wearables are giving insurers massive amounts of data that can be used to price the premiums of policies more fairly and help customers prevent any injury and disease. IOT even helps motor insurance companies to identify the best drivers and thus price the premiums more profitably. Connected car and mobile technology can surely help in crafting next generation of insurance products.

(By Rahul Agarwal, Chief Technology Officer, Policybazaar.com)