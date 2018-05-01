​​​
  4. Subhash Chandra Khuntia appointed as IRDAI Chairman

Former IAS officer Subhash Chandra Khuntia was today appointed as the new Chairman of IRDAI.

Published: May 1, 2018
Former IAS officer Subhash Chandra Khuntia was today appointed as the new Chairman of Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for three-years.

His appointment was approved by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), IRDAI said in a statement.

Khuntia will succeed T S Vijayan, who completed his five-year term in February.

The post has been lying vacant since February 21.

Khuntia was a 1981-batch Karnataka cadre officer.

“The ACC has approved the appointment of Shri Subhash Chandra Khuntia…to the post of Chairperson, IRDAI for a period of three years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” said the statement.

Khuntia was also Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

IRDAI regulates insurance sector of the country

