Study Abroad: New student travel health insurance plan covers all conditions mandated by universities

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a new Student Travel Plan under TravelAssure product. In a statement, the insurer said this comprehensive health insurance program is specifically designed to cater to the needs of students who are embarking on higher studies abroad.

The plan offers coverage for all necessary conditions mandated by universities, thus giving students the license to make the most of their stay abroad, without worrying about any unpleasant incident.

Studying abroad is an enriching experience that opens doors to countless opportunities. However, it also brings with it unique challenges, including the need for reliable healthcare coverage in a foreign country.

The plan can be taken by any student going abroad for an undergraduate program, a postgraduate degree, or a research fellowship. The plan will help students focus on their studies without worrying about medical expenses or unexpected health issues.

The plan also covers travel-related benefits including delay/loss of baggage, trip delay, trip interruption/ cancellation, loss of passport/ driving license, and loss of laptop/ mobile/ camera. The plan is available for students based in India or any other foreign country, offering a seamless and reliable insurance solution tailored to their specific needs.

Features

Coverage up to $5,00,000

Deductible options are $100, $50 and 0

Maternity and newborn baby cover

Repatriation of Mortal Remains cover

Dental treatment and Medical Evacuation cover

“Whenever a child goes abroad for higher studies, it brings a mixed bag of feelings for the parents. While they are proud of their children for having secured admission in a reputed college abroad, at the same they are anxious about how she/he will manage everything alone in a foreign land,” said Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.”

“The Student Travel plan under TravelAssure has been designed to give parents complete peace of mind that in case of any healthcare need, their children would have health insurance cover to access the best of hospitals wherever they are without worrying about expenses. Our Student Travel Plan will provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to ensure that students can focus on their education and personal growth without worrying about medical expenses or emergencies,” he added.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release issued by Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company. Any views or facts expressed above do not reflex the views of financialexpress.com.