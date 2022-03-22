Star Health Premier Insurance Policy for individuals above age 50 launched – Check details

The policy is an indemnity health policy specially designed to cover the expenses incurred on hospitalization due to illness or accident for customers who are 50 years or older.

Star Health and Allied Insurance, India’s first standalone health insurance company, has announced the launch of Star Health Premier Insurance Policy, a unique indemnity health policy specially designed to cover the expenses incurred on hospitalization due to illness or accident for customers who are 50 years or older.

The Star Health Premier Insurance Policy offers benefits such as Home Care Treatment for specified conditions (up to 10% of the sum insured subject to a maximum of Rs.5 lakhs), cover for inpatient hospitalization expenses & day care treatments under Ayush Treatment, cover for traditionally excluded non-medical items like gloves, food charges and other consumables during hospitalization and cover for Modern Treatments up to 50% of sum insured either as an inpatient or as part of day care treatment in a hospital. These features make this product well suited for people who are older.

The policy is available on both Individual and Floater basis for adults aged 50 years and above. Unless the insured has a pre-existing diseases, is undergoing medical treatment or has disabilities, there are no requirement of premedical tests to avail this policy. Customers can purchase the policy through premiums which can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly installments. The product offers a policy term of 1 year, 2 years or 3 years.

A host of special features such as midterm inclusions, Outpatient medical expenses, Health check-up benefit, all day-care procedures, road & air ambulance expenses, pre and post – hospitalization expenses, organ donor expenses, bariatric surgery, cumulative bonus, rehabilitation and pain management expenses, Hospice care and home care treatment can be availed through this policy.

Key Features of Star Health Premier Insurance Policy

· Sum insured available up to Rs.1,00,00,000 ; Customer can opt for sum insured of Rs.10,00,000, Rs.20,00,000, Rs.30,00,000, Rs.50,00,000, Rs. 75,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,00,000

· Coverage – In-patient hospitalization, Day Care treatment, Road Ambulance, Air Ambulance, Organ Donor Expenses, and Pre & Post hospitalization expenses

· Additional benefits include AYUSH Treatment, Rehabilitation and pain management, Bariatric Surgery, Coverage for modern treatments, Homecare treatment, Hospice Care, Medical and Tele-Health consultations.

· Covers the Outpatient medical expenses from day one

· Automatic Restoration of Basic Sum Insured once by 100% upon partial or full utilization of the sum insured.

· Long term discount – For 2 year policy-10% discount on 2nd year premium. For 3 year policy – 11.25% discount on 2nd and 3rd year premium

Policy Benefits

· Health Check-up benefit for every claim free year

· Pre-Hospitalization expenses covering Medical expenses incurred up to 60 days immediately before the insured person is hospitalized.

· Post Hospitalization Expenses covering medical expenses incurred up to 90 days immediately after the insured person is discharged from the hospital

· Cumulative bonus of 20% of the expiring sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 100% of the basic sum insured

· Home care treatment for the specified conditions upto 10% of the sum insured is subject to a maximum of Rs.5 lakhs

· Hospice Care: Payable up to 10% of the sum insured subject to a maximum of Rs.5 lakhs, if availed at our Networked facility, payable once in life time for each Insured person.

· Domiciliary Hospitalization: Coverage for medical treatment (Including AYUSH) for a period exceeding three days, for an illness/disease/injury, which in the normal course, would require care and treatment at a Hospital but, on the advice of the attending Medical Practitioner, is taken whilst confined at home

· Ayush Treatment covering Inpatient Hospitalization expenses and day care treatments up to the sum insured

· Covers Non-Medical items (Consumables) like gloves, food charges and other consumables during hospitalization

· Modern Treatment covers up to 50% of sum insured either as an inpatient or as part of day care treatment in a hospital

· Star Wellness Program incentivizes and rewards the insured person through various wellness activities. The insured person can earn wellness reward points to get a discount in premium. This Wellness Program is enabled and administered online through Star Wellness Platform through Star Health Customer Mobile app ‘Star Power’ and through ‘Star Health Customer Portal’ (digital platform).