  • MORE MARKET STATS

Standard travel insurance policy on offer from April 1, 2021 – Check details

By: |
December 29, 2020 1:39 PM

The standard travel insurance policy will have the basic mandatory covers and will be uniform across the market.

Standard travel insurance policy, domestic travel, overseas travel, family floater, group coverAround 36 per cent of Indian households undertake trips for one purpose or other both within and outside the country.

In order to make available a standard travel insurance product with common coverage and policy wordings across the industry, IRDAI has come out with an exposure draft on Guidelines on Standard travel insurance policy. The standard product shall have the basic mandatory covers and will be uniform across the market. One may purchase the Standard travel insurance policy both as an individual product and as a group product.

The optional covers are allowed to be offered along with the standard product. The premium may vary across insurers as that will depend on the covers proposed to be offered. As per the IRDAI note, every General and Stand-alone Health Insurer, shall endeavour to offer this product from 01st April, 2021onwards.

Related News

There will be 5 variants under domestic travel and 4 variants under overseas travel.

Domestic travel variants

  • Travel by any mode of public transport (Within City)
  • Travel by any mode of public transport (Outside City)
  • Train Journey
  • Air-travel
  • Domestic Tours involving Road, Water, Train and Air travel

Overseas travel variants

  • Long-term Trip (Students)
  • Short-term trip (Tours/Leisure)(Covers travel through Road, Water, Train and Air)
  • Multi-trip during policy period (Business)
  • Coverage only for Travel (Onward & Return)

Category of Cover

Coverage in the Standard travel insurance policy will be based on indemnity and benefit basis. The product will be offered on an individual, family floater and on group basis.

Policy Period

The policy provides coverage only during the period of journey under domestic insurance. Both stay and travel are covered under overseas travel insurance under most plan variants.

According to IRDAI, the Indian travel market is one of the biggest in the world. As per reports, around 36 per cent of Indian households undertake trips for one purpose or other both within and outside the country. While it is essential that every travel undertaken shall be a safe journey, there is a need to make every trip a secured journey by providing suitable safety net.

Though, there are a number of travel insurance products available in India, the penetration of travel insurance is yet to take off. Further, each product has unique features and the insuring public may find it difficult to choose an appropriate product. In order to deepen the penetration of travel insurance, which shall provide safety net to every individual who is undertaking travel, it is considered essential to have a standard travel product.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Standard travel insurance policy on offer from April 1 2021 – Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Catering to consumers in coronavirus times, IRDAI pushes new products, easier KYC norms
2Standard Personal Accident Insurance Plan from April 1, 2021: Should you buy? Features, Benefits Explained
3Comprehensive health cover a necessity: Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, Chief Operating Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance