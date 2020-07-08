Spicejet offers COVID-19 hospitalisation insurance to passengers

By:
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 9:41 PM

The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

SpiceJet, SpiceJet corona insurance,Go Digit General Insurance Limited Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy will provide the insurance.

SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

“Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between  50,000 to  3,00,000 at a premium for as low as  443 to  1,564 a year (including GST),” the airline said in a press release.

“The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19,” it added.

“This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts,” it said.

