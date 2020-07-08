Spicejet offers COVID-19 hospitalisation insurance to passengers

The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.
SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.
“Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between 50,000 to 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as 443 to 1,564 a year (including GST),” the airline said in a press release.
“The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19,” it added.
The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.
“This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts,” it said.
Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.