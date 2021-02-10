  • MORE MARKET STATS

Soon, keep Life, Health, Car, Term and all other insurance policies in Digilocker

By: |
February 10, 2021 10:43 AM

Insurance via Digilocker: The regulator has said that the insurance companies should inform retail policyholders about the Digilocker facility and how to use it.

life insuranceRepresentational image

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised insurance companies to enable their IT systems to interact with the Digilocker to enable policyholders to use this government facility for preserving their insurance policies.

The regulator has said that the insurance companies should inform retail policyholders about the Digilocker facility and how to use it. The insurers should also enable the process by which policyholders can place their policies in the Digilocker.

Related News

Under the Digilocker initiative of the government, citizens can get authentic documents/certificate in digital format from the original issuers of their certificates. The facility has been set up by the Central government to eliminate or minimise the use of physical documents. It also aims to enhance the effectiveness of service delivery, making it hassle-free and friendly for the users.

How digilocker will help insurance sector

The IRDAI said in its latest circular that in the insurance sector, Digilocker will drive reduction in costs and help in eliminating customer complaints.

“In the insurance sector, Digilocker will drive reduction in costs, elimination of customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improved turnaround time of insurance services, faster claims processing and settlement, reduction in disputes, reduction in fraud and improvement in customer contactability,” the regulator said.

“On the whole it is expected that it will lead to better customer experience,” it added.

What insurers have to do

“In order to promote the adoption of Digilocker in the insurance sector, the Authority advises all insurers to enable their IT systems to interact with Digilocker facility to enable policyholders to use digilocker for preserving all their policy documents,” the IRDAI said.

“The insurers should inform their retail policyholders about Digilocker and how to use it. Insurers are also advised to enable the process by which the policyholders can place their policies in the digilocker.

The IRDAI also said that the Digilocker team in National e-Governance Division under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shall provide necessary technical guidance and logistic support to facilitate the adoption of Digilocker.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Health InsuranceTerm Insurance Plan
  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Soon keep Life Health Car Term and all other insurance policies in Digilocker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your Queries (Health Insurance): Some insurers have cap on expenses on certain medical procedures
2Smart money: Are you betting on insurance firms after FDI hike?
3Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow – Check features of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s new plan