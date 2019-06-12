SBI Life’s Father’s Day #PapaHainNa campaign: Create, share your ‘PapaFormula’ video on social media

To spread the awareness about the importance of life insurance for financial protection of their children, SBI Life has launched an interaction led campaign MeraPapaFormula in the lead up to Father\u2019s Day, giving fathers an unique opportunity to celebrate fatherhood. Interested people may avail the opportunity to find out their \u2018PapaFormula\u2019 by visiting an interactive micro-site on SBI Life home page and selecting the personality traits that define them as a father. On the basis of personality traits, the interactive micro-site would create a personalised formula, which may be downloaded in a musical video format. Fathers will have an opportunity to share the personalised video with family, friends and their children on social media. Apart from leveraging technology to let fathers discover their unique traits, the private life insurer has roped in popular playback singer, Shaan as the voice of this year's #PapaHainNa campaign. Shaan will also feature in the campaign\u2019s music video that may be shared with loved ones on social media. \u201cUnlike Mother's Day, Father's Day has recently started gaining momentum in terms of its popularity. I'm extremely thrilled to be a part of the #PapaHainNa campaign by SBI Life which focuses on new-age dads while addressing every father's unique style of parenting. Fatherhood is an amalgamation of learning and personal experiences throughout the course of one's life. With that being said, every father has his own unique formula which is what makes us dads special in our own ways,\u201d said Shaan. Established in 2001, through a joint venture between State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A., SBI Life Insurance Company has recognised and acknowledged the responsibility taken up by fathers in providing for and protecting their children through its digital property #PapaHainNa year after year. SBI Life, one of the largest private life insurer in India, launched the digital property #PapaHainNa in 2015 and has been cherished by fathers across the country over the years. While in 2015, the campaign rollout included an emotional ballad paying tribute aimed at celebrating the Father-Child relationship, in 2017 the theme of the campaign was \u2018NayeZamaneke Papa\u2019 and in 2018 the theme was \u2018HifazatkePitare\u2019. While launching the PapaFormula, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand and Corporate Communication, SBI Life said, \u201cFathers have a peculiar way of expressing their love, over the years #PapaHainNa has tapped into various cultural nuances to celebrate the spirit of father\u2019s love. \u2018Mera Papa Formula\u2019 as a concept leverages technology to take fathers on a journey for self-discovering their \u2018Papa Formula\u2019 and sharing it with loved ones through music. We encourage fathers from across the world to share their \u2018Papa Formula\u2019 with near and dear ones and hope this helps all of us to better understand fathers and truly appreciate their place in our lives.\u201d With insurance penetration in India at just 3.69 per cent, one of the lowest across the world, such campaigns are expected to make fathers more aware about importance of taking life insurance to protect financial interest of their loved ones in their absence.