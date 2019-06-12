SBI Life’s Father’s Day #PapaHainNa campaign: Create, share your ‘PapaFormula’ video on social media

With insurance penetration in India at just 3.69 per cent, one of the lowest across the world, such campaigns are expected to make fathers more aware about importance of taking life insurance.

To spread the awareness about the importance of life insurance for financial protection of their children, SBI Life has launched an interaction led campaign MeraPapaFormula in the lead up to Father’s Day, giving fathers an unique opportunity to celebrate fatherhood. Interested people may avail the opportunity to find out their ‘PapaFormula’ by visiting an interactive micro-site on SBI Life home page and selecting the personality traits that define them as a father.

On the basis of personality traits, the interactive micro-site would create a personalised formula, which may be downloaded in a musical video format. Fathers will have an opportunity to share the personalised video with family, friends and their children on social media.

Apart from leveraging technology to let fathers discover their unique traits, the private life insurer has roped in popular playback singer, Shaan as the voice of this year’s #PapaHainNa campaign. Shaan will also feature in the campaign’s music video that may be shared with loved ones on social media.

“Unlike Mother’s Day, Father’s Day has recently started gaining momentum in terms of its popularity. I’m extremely thrilled to be a part of the #PapaHainNa campaign by SBI Life which focuses on new-age dads while addressing every father’s unique style of parenting. Fatherhood is an amalgamation of learning and personal experiences throughout the course of one’s life. With that being said, every father has his own unique formula which is what makes us dads special in our own ways,” said Shaan.

Established in 2001, through a joint venture between State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A., SBI Life Insurance Company has recognised and acknowledged the responsibility taken up by fathers in providing for and protecting their children through its digital property #PapaHainNa year after year.

SBI Life, one of the largest private life insurer in India, launched the digital property #PapaHainNa in 2015 and has been cherished by fathers across the country over the years. While in 2015, the campaign rollout included an emotional ballad paying tribute aimed at celebrating the Father-Child relationship, in 2017 the theme of the campaign was ‘NayeZamaneke Papa’ and in 2018 the theme was ‘HifazatkePitare’.

While launching the PapaFormula, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand and Corporate Communication, SBI Life said, “Fathers have a peculiar way of expressing their love, over the years #PapaHainNa has tapped into various cultural nuances to celebrate the spirit of father’s love. ‘Mera Papa Formula’ as a concept leverages technology to take fathers on a journey for self-discovering their ‘Papa Formula’ and sharing it with loved ones through music. We encourage fathers from across the world to share their ‘Papa Formula’ with near and dear ones and hope this helps all of us to better understand fathers and truly appreciate their place in our lives.”

