SBI General Arogya Supreme: Comprehensive Health Insurance plan loaded with refill feature launched

SBI General Insurance has launched a comprehensive health insurance plan ‘Arogya Supreme’. It is a specific plan designed to ensure that customers can have full health insurance coverage, including 20 basic covers and 8 optional covers, the insurance company said in a statement.

SBI Arogya Supreme promises a wide range of sum insured options up to Rs 5 crore, wherein customers can choose from three options – Pro, Plus and Premium based on the sum insured and coverage features. The new plan also offer customer-friendly coverages like Sum Insured Refill, Recovery Benefit, Compassionate Visit, etc.

SBI General Insurance further said that customers will also have a facility to choose the policy tenure ranging from 1 to 3 years.

Commenting on the Arogya Supreme policy, PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance Company, said, “In today’s scenario, health insurance has become a necessity and not an option. Arogya Supreme, a comprehensive health insurance plan, with reinstatement feature and a wide range of sum insured, will enable customers to choose the premium and tenure that suits their needs.”

What’s new?

Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent sufferings of people have underlined the importance of securing one’s finances with adequate Health Insurance. With diverse and changing symptoms, those affected are undergoing varied treatments.

In such a situation where there is a possibility that health insurance cover may be exhausted, Arogya Supreme health policy comes loaded with a refill feature, that enables the policyholder to refill full sum insured if the existing sum insured under the policy is exhausted under any treatment.

“Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filed with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer, however, we intend to cascade all the filed features/coverages, gradually,” the insurer said.