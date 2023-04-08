Suicide is a tragic and complex phenomenon that affects millions of people in India each year. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were over 1, 39,000 suicides in India in 2019 alone. Given the high prevalence of suicide, many people may wonder whether suicidal deaths are covered by life insurance policies in India. The answer to this question is not straightforward and depends on several factors, including the terms of the policy, the circumstances surrounding the suicide, and the laws of the state in which the policy was issued.

Terms of the Policy

The first and most important factor that determines whether a suicidal death is covered by a life insurance policy in India is the terms of the policy itself. Life insurance policies are contracts between the policyholder and the insurance company, and the terms of the policy will specify the circumstances under which the policy will pay out a death benefit.

Most life insurance policies in India contain a clause that excludes coverage for suicides that occur within a certain period of time after the policy is issued, typically two years. This is known as the suicide exclusion clause and is designed to prevent individuals from taking out a policy with the intention of committing suicide shortly thereafter.

If the suicide occurs within the exclusion period, the policy will generally not pay out a death benefit, and the premiums paid by the policyholder will typically be refunded to the beneficiary. However, if the suicide occurs after the exclusion period ends, the policy will generally pay out the death benefit as specified.

It is important to note that the suicide exclusion clause does not apply to deaths resulting from accidental causes, such as drug overdoses or car accidents. In these cases, the policy will generally pay out the death benefit as specified in the policy.

Circumstances Surrounding the Suicide

Another factor that may impact whether a suicidal death is covered by a life insurance policy in India is the circumstances surrounding the suicide. For example, if the policyholder committed suicide while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the insurance company may argue that the policyholder was not in a sound state of mind and therefore the death benefit should not be paid out.

Similarly, if the policyholder committed suicide while engaged in a criminal act, such as robbery or arson, the insurance company may argue that the policyholder was engaging in illegal activity and therefore the death benefit should not be paid out.

It is also worth noting that some policies in India may exclude coverage for suicides that occur while the policyholder is serving in the military or engaged in hazardous activities, such as skydiving or scuba diving. If the policyholder committed suicide while engaged in one of these activities, the insurance company may argue that the death was the result of the policyholder’s own actions and therefore the death benefit should not be paid out.

Laws of the State

Finally, the laws of the state in which the life insurance policy was issued may impact whether a suicidal death is covered by the policy in India. Each state in India has its own laws regarding life insurance policies and suicide exclusion clauses.

It is important to consult with an experienced insurance provider or advisor to understand the laws and regulations specific to the state in which the policy was issued.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, the topic of whether or not suicidal deaths are covered by life insurance policies is complex and often misunderstood. While it is true that many life insurance policies have a suicide exclusion period, it is important to understand that this exclusion typically only lasts for a limited period of time, after which the policyholder’s beneficiaries would be entitled to receive the full death benefit in the event of a suicide. Additionally, there are some types of life insurance policies, such as accidental death and dismemberment policies, that do cover suicides immediately.

However, it is crucial to keep in mind that every life insurance policy is different, and the terms and conditions can vary significantly from one policy to another. Therefore, it is essential to carefully read and understand the terms of any life insurance policy before purchasing it, and to seek the advice of a qualified insurance professional if there are any questions or concerns.

Ultimately, while the question of whether or not suicidal deaths are covered by life insurance policies is a difficult one, it is important to remember that the primary purpose of life insurance is to provide financial protection and peace of mind to loved ones in the event of a tragic loss. By carefully choosing the right life insurance policy and taking steps to ensure that beneficiaries are properly named and informed of the policy’s terms and conditions, policyholders can help ensure that their loved ones are taken care of, no matter what the future may hold.

(By Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance. Views expressed above are personal)