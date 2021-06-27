  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 4,698.10 crore paid for death claims under PMJJBY last fiscal

June 27, 2021 8:54 PM

As many as 2,50,351 death claims were filed under the PMJJBY, and of them, 13,100 were dismissed in 2020-21. The remaining 2,346 claims were being examined.

Around Rs 4,700 crore has been paid against more than two lakh death claims filed under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in the last financial year which witnessed COVID-19 leaving a trail of death, according to an RTI reply.

The information regarding death claims under the PMJJBY, given by the Department of Financial Services to Neemuch district based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, do not mention the cause of deaths.

According to the reply, payment of Rs 4,698.10 crore was against 2,34,905 death claims under the PMJJBY in the last fiscal, Gaur said.

As many as 2,50,351 death claims were filed under the PMJJBY, and of them, 13,100 were dismissed in 2020-21. The remaining 2,346 claims were being examined.

According to the reply, under PMJJBY, death claims of Rs 3,563.78 crore in 1,78,189 cases were settled in 2019-20; Rs 2,704.24 crore in 1,35,212 cases in 2018-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry tally of 8 am Sunday, 3,02,33,183 have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Of them 3,95,751 have died.

Under PMJJBY, a person with a bank account from 18 to 50 can get himself insured by paying an annual premium of Rs 330.

