Reliance Health Infinity Policy: Rs 5 crore plan with up to Rs 2 lakh maternity cover. Details here

Reliance General Insurance has launched a new health insurance policy that offers a sum insured up to Rs 5 crore. In a statement, the insurer said this is a first-of-its-kind premium health insurance product, Reliance Health Infinity Policy, offering limitless benefits.

Reliance Health Infinity Policy comes loaded with a high sum insured up to Rs 5 Crore, features like MoreGlobal Cover, Maternity Cover, OPD Cover, unlimited restoration of sum insured, and 15 plus useful add-on benefits. The new policy will reward customers for being fit both financially and physically by offering India’s first Credit Score based discount and BMI-based discount on the premium.

“Today, a basic health plan is just not sufficient anymore to ensure the protection one needs. People who are risk-averse and are cognizant of soaring medical inflation and the availability of modern treatments would rather want to opt for a policy that offers infinite protection with world-class benefits like High Sum Insured with Unlimited Restoration, Medical Equipment Cover, Planned Global Treatment,” said Rakesh Jain, the Chief Executive Officer, Reliance General Insurance.

‘More benefit’ options

Reliance Health Infinity Policy’s ‘more’ benefit options – MoreGlobal, MoreCover and MoreTime – will enable customers to meet their health insurance requirements without any compromise and hassle, the statement said.

MoreGlobal Cover, which is apt for globetrotters, policyholders will get emergency as well as planned medical treatment abroad along with air ambulance and OPD facilities.

MoreCover benefit will gives customers up to 30% additional coverage to the sum insured amount.

MoreTime benefit provides longer policy duration with 13 months policy period instead of just 12 months.

Add-on benefits

The policy offers several add-on benefits such as maternity Cover of up to Rs 2 Lakhs with a low waiting period of only 12 months. Th policy also offers unlimited restoration of the base sum insured amount during a policy year on both related and unrelated illnesses. OPD Cover under the policy covers doctors’ consultation, diagnostic tests, dental & surgical treatments along with prescribed drugs. With Double Cover option, which is applicable from Day 1, customers can get an additional 100% of the sum insured to be used during the same claim.

Sum-insured options

The policy is available in the individual and family floater (up to 8 members) categories with a broad range of sum-insured options starting from Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 5 Crores. Children above 90 days of age and adults between the age of 18 to 65 years are covered in this policy. Additionally, new-born babies are covered under Mother & Child Care benefit. The basic plan of Reliance Health Infinity Policy provides coverage against critical expenses like for Organ Donor, Pre-&-Post hospitalization, Day-care procedures, emergency ambulance and special treatments.

Smart discounts

Reliance Health Infinity Policy has introduced smart discounts like Credit Score-based, BMI- (Body Mass Index)-based and Stay Healthy discounts to reward customers for staying fit both financially and physically. For women, the policy offers a 5% discount for insuring a girl child in the family floater policy and another 5% discount if the proposer is a female. Customers can also get a 10% discount just by purchasing the policy online.