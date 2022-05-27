Reliance Health Gain offering coverage up to Rs 1 crore launched – Now, pay only for features you choose

Reliance General Insurance Company has launched a flexible and customisable health insurance policy – Reliance Health Gain. The policy offers buyers an opportunity to design their health insurance policy by choosing features as per their need and paying only for what they choose.

Reliance Health Gain has three different plans – Plus, Power and Prime – and an array of features to facilitate customisation of policy for each buyer.

The policy comes loaded with 38 features like Double Cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim; Unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce Pre-Existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year.

Whether aspirer, affluent or elite – this specially designed policy offers wide range of sum-insured options from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore creating an appeal for all-income groups.

Anyone between the age of 18 to 65 years have the options to pick and choose any features at any sum-insured. Besides, there is no age limit in this policy for a sum-insured of up to Rs 3 lakhs.

Hence, senior citizens who are sometimes devoid of a medical policy, can easily opt for Health Gain for protection. Additionally, the policy offers a unique feature wherein a customer can cover a family of up to 12 including extended family members like father-in-law/ mother-in-law in the same family floater policy, enabling joint families/Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) to opt for a floater policy that fits all in the family.

The policy has further introduced unique discounts like rewarding healthy customers under 50 years i.e., without any pre-existing condition, with a 15% discount on premium for buying a long term 2 or 3-year policy. Promoting their support towards young women, customers can also avail a 5% discount for insuring girl child or if the proposer is female.

Reliance Health Gain Policy also comes with a Zone-wise pricing model to ensure that buyers pay premiums only as per the average medical cost of the city or town they live in.

The policy plan is built in a way that gives customer’s independence to choose what they want, and pay for only what they choose, thus redefining a new way of buying health insurance in the country and making it extremely cost-effective for masses. The Reliance Health Gain policy can be bought for 1, 2 or 3 years policy tenure.