Raksha Bandhan 2019: This gift to your sister can assure financial protection for a lifetime

In India, with Raksha Bandhan, we know that the season of festivals is around the corner. Raksha Bandhan literally translates the ‘bond of protection’ as a brother promises to protect his sister forever. The premise of this festival lies in the basic instinct of security and protection. As the festival approaches, buying the right gift for one’s sister can be a task. So, what better gift than protecting one’s sister’s health for life and giving her a secure future?

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister health insurance – something that will assure financial protection in case a medical contingency arises.

Bearing in mind today’s lifestyle comprising of long working hours and stress and lack of physical activity, the risk of facing an ailment is always there. So, if one really wants to keep one’s promise of guaranteeing the safety of one’s beloved sister, a health insurance plan can go a long way. This smart move will be in sync with one’s promise of protecting her. Purchasing all-inclusive health insurance to secure against medical emergencies is the ideal gesture together with the workout for a stress-free life and better health.

The world that we live in today is full of uncertainties, and hence health insurance is a must. Health insurance will protect one’s sister from the burden of unexpected and unforeseen medical expenses which make a major dent in a person’s savings. It is to be kept in mind that medical emergencies never come with a warning. Also nowadays, the cost of healthcare is skyrocketing and is likely to go higher with time. The only solution to manage it is by taking all-inclusive health insurance. One should get the maximum cover for one’s sister and check the scope of benefits along with the list of network hospitals in one’s vicinity.

Finding the best health insurance in India for women can be quite tricky. The ‘one size fits all’ approach doesn’t work here. But the easy-to-access online services offered by many health insurance companies make buying a health insurance plan for women very easy. If one is looking for health insurance for one’s sister, one can log in on his laptop or mobile and make a comparative study of different health insurance plans for women available in the market. After the comparison and research, one can buy health insurance online. Getting health insurance with adequate coverage of health problems will help one’s sister manage her finances and protect her future.

It is an interesting fact that most health insurance companies in India reward policyholders with bonus on the sum insured for not making any claim. If one gets health insurance early and renews the plan every year without making any claim one can accrue a higher bonus on their Sum Insured. So, buying health insurance early in life comes with its own sets of benefits that can help one’s sister in her old age when she might be prone to various conditions.

Siblings share an extraordinary bond. There is nothing that shows love for one’s sister more than caring for her health and planning for her future. Material gifts surely do wonders, but investing money in a health insurance plan is a wise option. Giving a health insurance cover for one’s sister’s life might be the best way to show her that her brother really cares for her.

Happy Rakhsha Bandhan

(By Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company)