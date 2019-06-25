Rajasthan will implement Centre’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat jointly with the state’s

By: |
Updated: June 25, 2019 11:57:53 AM

Ayushman Bharat provides for cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiary families per year.

Rajasthan government, Ayushman Bharat, health insurance scheme,  Ayushman Bharat scheme, Bhamashah schemeState Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday said the Centre’s scheme will be implemented in integration with the state’s Bhamashah insurance scheme.

The Rajasthan government has decided to implement the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, by integrating it with the state’s own Bhamashah insurance scheme. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday said the Centre’s scheme will be implemented in integration with the state’s Bhamashah insurance scheme.

Ayushman Bharat provides for cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiary families per year.

Also read: From mutual funds to bonds, your income tax queries answered here

Sharma said the amalgamation of the two schemes has been completed. Rajasthan is currently providing benefits to 97 Lakh families under the Bhamashah scheme and many of the eligible families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are already covered under the Bhamasha scheme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Rajasthan will implement Centre’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat jointly with the state’s
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop