Rajasthan will implement Centre’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat jointly with the state’s

The Rajasthan government has decided to implement the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, by integrating it with the state’s own Bhamashah insurance scheme. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday said the Centre’s scheme will be implemented in integration with the state’s Bhamashah insurance scheme.
Ayushman Bharat provides for cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiary families per year.
Sharma said the amalgamation of the two schemes has been completed. Rajasthan is currently providing benefits to 97 Lakh families under the Bhamashah scheme and many of the eligible families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are already covered under the Bhamasha scheme.
