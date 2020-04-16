Premium payment date for renewal of health, third-party motor insurance policies extended – Check new date

The government has allowed an extension of the premium payment date for renewal of health covers and third-party motor insurance policies.

If the renewal date of your health insurance policy or the third-party motor insurance is round the corner, there’s a piece of good news for you. The government has allowed an extension of the premium payment date for renewal of health covers and third-party motor insurance policies. The Department of Financial Services, Government of India, has issued a notification dated 15th April 2020 to amend the earlier Order issued on 1st April 2020.

According to the amendment, the Central Government has directed that the policyholders whose motor vehicle third party insurance policies fall due for renewal during the period on and from the 25th March 2020 up to the 3rd May 2020 and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time in view of the prevailing situation in the country as a result of Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) are allowed to make such payment for renewal of their policies to their insurers on or before 15th May 2020.

This will help to ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal so that any valid claim triggered during the grace period can be paid.

In a separate circular, the IRDAI has also issued a direction to all the stand-alone health insurers and general insurance companies regarding premium payment for renewal of Health Insurance policies falling due during the lockdown period ( 25th March 2020 to 3rd May 2020) as a result of COVID 19 situation.

As per the amendment, the Central Government has directed that the policyholders whose health insurance policies fall due for renewal during the period on and from the 25th March 2020 up to the 3rd May 2020 and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time in view of the prevailing situation in the country as a result of Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) are allowed to make such payment for renewal of their policies to their insurers on or before 15th May 2020 to ensure continuity of the health insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal so that any valid claim triggered during the grace period can be paid.