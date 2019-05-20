Postal Life Insurance: Not only govt employees but even Doctors, Engineers, CAs, Architects and Lawyers can buy PLI policies

Since 1894, postal life insurance (PLI) was available only to the government and semi-government employees, including the employees of public sector undertakings, financial institutions, and nationalized banks, but back in 2017, it was made open to a more wider section of the population. Life insurance policies under PLI was made available to professionals such as Doctors, Engineers, Management Consultants, Charted Accountants, Architects, Lawyers, Bankers etc. and to employees of listed companies of NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). PLI plans So, in addition to the 24 life insurance companies being governed by the IRDAI, the postal life insurance has several insurance polices on offer and managed by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications. That brings in the element of sovereign guarantee in the PLI polices as is equally available to life insurance policies issued by the government owned Life Insurance Corporation. There are six PLI polices to choose from and all of them are tradtional in nature, i.e. not market-linked. These are - Whole Life Assurance (Suraksha), Endowment Assurance (Santosh), Convertible Whole Life Assurance (Suvidha), Anticipated Endowment Assurance (Sumangal), Joint Life Assurance (Yugal Suraksha) and Children Policy (Bal Jeevan Bima). The maximum limit of life insurance (sum assured) is Rs 50 lakh as a total of any PLI policy. In PLI for the Endowment Assurance plan, the rate of bonus has been Rs 58 per thousand of sum assured while for Whole Life Assurance it has bee Rs 85 per thousand of of sum assured for the last few years in a row. Buying PLI online In addition to the authorised post office branches, one can buy any of the PLI polices online by visiting the India Post website. The link can be accessed at () Once bought, in order to view and carry out transactions relating to the Postal Life Insurance policies on real time basis, generation of Customer ID is a pre-requisite. However, before, generating the Customer ID on the Portal, ensure that your Mobile number and email id are updated in the system against the respective policy. One may generate it using the link here. ( ) By accessing the above link and on clicking on \u2018Generate Customer ID\u2019 button, a pop-up appears where one has to fill some mandatory information such as Policy Number, Sum Assured, Insured First Name, email id etc. After all the mandatory information is filled up, click on submit button, then customer ID will be sent to your registered email id with link for resetting the password. On the online platform after making PLI login, one is also given premium payment option and facility of generation of SMS alerts like premium due, premium payment, maturity due etc. are also there on the platform.