Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Why to enroll, renew before May 31; Download PMSBY form

Risks are omnipresent and its always better to cover them from all corners. In addition to life cover and medical insurance, one may also buy an accidental insurance policy for more exhaustive protection. Among the various schemes offered by the government for social benefits, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is one such scheme offering insurance against accidental death and disability. PMSBY is an Accident Insurance Scheme offering accidental death and disability cover for death or disability on account of an accident. Death due to natural reasons such as heart attack etc will not be covered. It is a one-year cover and may be renewed each year. Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana: Why to buy, renew before May 31; Download PMJJBY form The eligibility conditions are simple as all those between the age of 18 and 70 years with a bank account can enroll in the scheme. In case of multiple bank accounts held by an individual in one or different banks, the person would be eligible to join the scheme through one bank account only. It is compulsory to give consent to join or enable the auto-debit in the bank account while joining the scheme. The premium of Rs. 12 per annum ( including GST) is deducted from the bank account of the insured through \u2018auto-debit\u2019 facility in one installment. For renewal of the policy, the required premium will be auto-debited generally between May 25 and May 31, unless the account holder has given a cancellation request to the bank for the policy. The coverage period of PMSBY is from 1st June to 31st May each year. Therefore, if one wants to continue with the scheme, the renewal premium is to be paid in the month of May each year. PMSBY is an annually renewable scheme. For those who wish to join the scheme now, here is the link to download PMSBY form. () The risk coverage under the scheme is Rs.2 lakh for accidental death and full disability and Rs.1 lakh for partial disability. Claim settlement will be made to the bank account of the insured or his nominee in case of death of the account holder. Death: Rs 2 lakh Total and irrecoverable loss of both eyes or loss of use of both hands or feet or loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of one hand or one foot: Rs 1 lakh Total and irrecoverable loss of sight of one eye or loss of use of one hand or one foot: Rs 1 lakh To avail the benefits of PMSBY, one needs to approach any of the public sector general insurance companies and other private general insurance as well which would need to have a tie-up with the banks. One may enroll by filling the prescribed form and submitting in the bank where the account is held. Some banks have also initiated enrollment through net banking or mobile banking. If you are not holding an accidental and disability cover separately, get one. Additionally, getting PMSBY will help you in enhancing your total coverage.