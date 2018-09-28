PMSBY: Get Rs 2 lakh cover for just Rs 12 through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

The premium of PMSBY is Rs 12 per annum, which is to be deducted from the account holder’s bank account through ‘auto-debit’ facility in one installment.

The number of people enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), an accidental death insurance scheme, has touched 13.74 crore by the end of July 2018. The scheme, which was launched along with Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a term life insurance scheme, in May 2015, is available to people in the age group 18 to 70 years with a bank account who give their consent to join / enable auto-debit on or before 31st May for the coverage period 1st June to 31st May on an annual renewal basis.

The risk coverage under the scheme is Rs 2 lakh for death and full disability due to an accident and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

The premium of PMSBY is Rs 12 per annum, which is to be deducted from the account holder’s bank account through ‘auto-debit’ facility in one installment. The scheme is being offered by both public sector general insurance companies and private sector general insurance companies, who are willing to offer the product on similar terms with necessary approvals and tie up with banks for this purpose.

Highlights of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY):

Eligibility: People in age group 18 to 70 years with bank account.

Premium: The premium of the scheme is Rs 12 per annum.

Payment Mode: The premium will be directly auto-debited by the bank from the subscribers account. This is the only mode available.

Risk Coverage: For accidental death and full disability, Rs 2 lakh will be paid and for partial disability the payment would be Rs 1 lakh depending on severity.

Eligibility: To join the scheme, the interested person having a bank account and Aadhaar number linked to the bank account can give a simple form to the bank every year before 1st of June. Name of nominee has to be given in the form.

Terms of Risk Coverage: A person either has to opt for the scheme every year or he can give a long-term option of continuing in which case his account will be auto-debited every year by the bank.