Plum offers group health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to small startups, gig workers and SMEs at just Rs 85/day!

Employee health insurance platform Plum on Tuesday (December 21, 2021), announced the launch of Plum-Lite, which is a comprehensive group health benefits membership exclusively for early-stage start-ups, SMEs and gig workers/ freelance consultants.

In a statement, the insurance platform said that Plum-Lite membership will offer new-age health insurance covers, doctor consultations and Covid19 treatment covers for companies with teams as small as two members and for a premium starting as low as Rs. 85 per month.

For any early-stage business, thinking of health benefits from day one is a challenge. Currently, employee health plans are available only for larger teams, requiring a minimum of 10 members. However, through Plum’s new Health Benefits Membership, bootstrapped teams starting with just two members can get covered, the statement said.

It further said that the price point starting at Rs. 85 per member/per month is less than a meal or a single doctor consultation. This membership can be availed through monthly subscriptions. Hence, bootstrapped businesses will not have to lock-in a large annual investment.

The membership covers, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakhs, unlimited doctor consultations, weekly wellness sessions, dental and vision checkups, mental wellness consultations and Covid19 treatment claims. It also covers employees, spouse and kids and has a zero human touchpoint leading to instant activation.

Commenting on the launch of new Health Benefits Membership, Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder and CEO, Plum, said, “Plum is on a mission to make health benefits and comprehensive employer<>employee insurance available to the most underserved segments. Our first launch in this space is for early-stage startups, SMEs and gig workers/ freelance consultants. We aim to create wellness-first behaviour in workplaces that care. Further, this launch also fulfils Plum’s goal of insuring 10 million lives by 2024 as it is our endeavour to ensure no one remains un/ under-insured due to unaffordability or lack of access.”

Insurance penetration amongst the 6.3 crore SMEs and 15 million gig workers in India is extremely low. The launch of Plum-Lite reiterates Plum’s commitment on augmenting health insurance penetration among early-stage startups, SMEs and gig workers/ freelance consultants.