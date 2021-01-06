PhonePe ties up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to launch term plans starting at Rs 149 – Check details

Users aged 18 to 50 years and earning Rs 1 lakh per annum or above can avail this policy instantly on the platform.

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, today announced the launch of Term Life Insurance plans on its platform, in association with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. With this launch, millions of PhonePe users can now protect their families from financial turmoil in the event of an untimely demise. The premiums start from as low as Rs 149 per annum. This policy can be availed instantly on the PhonePe app without any health check-ups and paperwork through an all-digital customer experience.

A term insurance plan is a pure protection plan with no maturity benefits. On death during the policy term, the sum assured is paid to the nominee in the policy. Ideally, one should have a life insurance cover of at least 10 times of one’s annual take-home income.

PhonePe’s users aged 18 to 50 years and earning Rs 1 lakh per annum or above can avail this policy instantly on the platform. Furthermore, without the hassle of the usual health check-up, and with zero paperwork, this policy insures the user for a sum ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, depending on the premium amount, and can be renewed seamlessly upon expiration on the PhonePe app.

Users of PhonePe can obtain their term life insurance in a few simple steps. In the “My Money” section of the app (both Android & iOS) they can visit the “Insurance” section and proceed by selecting ‘Term Life Insurance’ and select the sum they would like to be insured for. After providing basic details of the person being insured and their nominee, the user can complete their purchase by paying instantly online through PhonePe.

India’s population has an insurance penetration of just 2.73%. Lack of awareness, confusion about the myriad paperwork and sub-optimal experience with the hassle of a health check, have been the key reasons for this problem. This is especially true for Indians in tier 2 cities and beyond. PhonePe with its 250 million+ user base aims to improve awareness and penetration of term life insurance products and solve this industry-wide issue.

Commenting on the launch, Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance at PhonePe said, “Insurance as a product has remained largely unpenetrated in India especially in the geographies, age and income groups that need it the most. Prohibitive costs of creating awareness and then the cost and effort of distributing the right ticket size term insurance product are largely responsible for this issue. We at PhonePe are excited to partner with ICICI Prudential to help solve this problem and also to help our user base with a unique product specially tailored for their needs.”