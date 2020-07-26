Personal accident insurance for 2nd hand two-wheeler owners: Digit Insurance join hands with CredR

This insurance will be made available to all those who purchased a used two-wheeler from CredR.

Road accidents are a common hazard in India, resulting in increased deaths with each passing year. Recent reports suggest that even during the recent lockdown period, between March 24 and May 30, India recorded about 1,461 road accidents. The used two-wheeler brand CredR has joined hands with Digit Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurance companies, to offer relevant and affordable personal accident group insurance cover to second-hand vehicle owners. This insurance will be made available to all customers who purchased a used two-wheeler from CredR.

CredR is an omnichannel consumer brand for buying and selling used two-wheelers. Founded in 2015, CredR, aims to simplify the entire process of transacting in used two-wheelers, by offering products and services for building trust in a segment which is highly unorganized and fragmented.

One can have the test drive at home by paying Rs 399 or else visit the showroom nearby using the store locator on the website.

The company operates India’s first and largest chain of CredR branded retail showrooms across major cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kota, and Hyderabad through the franchise model. These showrooms offer customers with a wide range of used refurbished two-wheelers at the best prices. Using its proprietary technology and full-stack vertically integrated business model, CredR is revolutionizing the entire customer experience.

Speaking on this initiative, SasidharNandigam, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) – CredR said, “Our customer profile largely consists of working professionals who stand to benefit from such insurance cover. With increasing road accidents every year, facilitating insurance of this nature seemed like the need of the hour, to safeguard the interests of our customers”.

He further added that with CredR’s philosophy of being a customer centric organization along with being a market pioneer for new and innovative products lead to this offering.

According to Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance, said,“Our mission at Digit is to simplify insurance and to create products that customers really need. CredR shares the same vision of offering solutions to customers that are relevant and that do not pinch their pockets. Also, right now the market for second-hand vehicles is growing at a huge pace where more people are interested in buying second-hand vehicles. Together with CredR we are happy to promote health insurance and offer relevant solutions to such customers.”