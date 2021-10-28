Now Google Pay users can buy SBI Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance plan for self and family on the go

Representative image

SBI General Insurance has collaborated with Google Pay to enable users to buy health coverage on the app in a quick and hassle-free way.

In a statement, SBI General said that this collaboration is in line with its vision to consistently expand its distribution of general insurance solutions through digital channels. This is also Google Pay’s first such alliance with an insurance company in India, making health insurance available to customers on the go on Google Pay Spot.

With this initiative, Google Pay users will be able to buy SBI General’s health insurance – Arogya Sanjeevani on Google Pay Spot.

Arogya Sanjeevani is a standard Health Insurance Policy that provides standard coverage at affordable premiums. Google Pay users will be able to buy both individual and family plans under Arogya Sanjeevani policy through Google Pay Spot

Commenting on collaboration, Prakash Chandra Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “Today’s customers are well informed and evolved about their requirements. The pandemic has boosted the usage of digital platforms for various needs and at their expectations from financial solutions have also matured.”

“This collaboration is yet another endeavour to address this growing need for health insurance, thereby, bring a larger number of people under the insurance fold. With this collaboration, Arogya Sanjeevani, a standard health insurance plan will be offered on the Google Pay platform at an affordable premium by SBI General,” he added.