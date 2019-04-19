Non-life insurers witness 13 percent rise in premium in FY19

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 12:44 PM

While the standalone private health insurers witnessed a rise of 37 per cent in their combined premium to Rs 11,368.82 crore in the financial year ended March 2019, against Rs 8,314.27 crore a year ago.

However, the state-owned specialised insurers — Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd — registered a drop of 7.75 per cent in premium at Rs 8,425.75 crore during the fiscal ended March 2019, as against Rs 9,133.78 crore in the previous financial year.

Non-life insurance firms registered a rise of 13 per cent in their collective premium income to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the financial year ended March, according to data from Irdai. The 34 non-life insurers had a gross premium of Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2017-18. Among these insurers, as many as 25 are categorised as general insurers, seven as standalone private sector insurers while the rest of the two are government-owned specialised insurers.

For the 25 general insurers, the collective gross premium in 2018-19 stood at Rs 1.50 lakh crore, up by nearly 13 per cent from Rs 1.33 lakh crore a year ago, showed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

While the standalone private health insurers witnessed a rise of 37 per cent in their combined premium to Rs 11,368.82 crore in the financial year ended March 2019, against Rs 8,314.27 crore a year ago. However, the state-owned specialised insurers — Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd — registered a drop of 7.75 per cent in premium at Rs 8,425.75 crore during the fiscal ended March 2019, as against Rs 9,133.78 crore in the previous financial year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Non-life insurers witness 13 percent rise in premium in FY19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition