Niva Bupa Health Insurance introduces coverage for Hypertension & Diabetes from Day 1

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd has announced a new Rider, Smart Health+ for ReAssure new customers. The plan will provide coverage for Diabetes, Hypertension and its complications from Day 1, thereby offering complete peace of mind to customers living with Diabetes & Hypertension. It is important to note that these customers are at a higher risk of needing hospitalisation and hence in need of immediate cover.

Niva Bupa conducted an internal research with consumers which revealed that most people suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension feel restricted with the waiting period of 2-4 years, even after paying extra loading premiums. As per industry reports, conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension are on the rise in India owing to various factors such as rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diets, etc.

Given that a significant percentage of the Indian population suffers from Diabetes and Hypertension, Niva Bupa has introduced a plan that ensures that customers suffering from such conditions need not go through the mandatory waiting period or pay loading premiums, which is applicable in regular retail health insurance plans and get coverage for Diabetes and Hypertension from the first day itself.

The plan is intended to give confidence to people suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension to live life without worry. The SmartHealth+ Disease Management Rider will also offer quarterly health check-ups and discount of up to 20% on health insurance renewal premium on managing a healthy lifestyle.

Announcing the launch, Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said, “When we launched ReAssure two years back, it went on to become one of the best-selling plans in the health insurance industry. At Niva Bupa, it is our constant endeavour to keep innovating and to design products which meet the current needs of today’s fast evolving customers. We are happy to announce the launch of Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider, which is intended to make ReAssure smarter, all-inclusive, and more accessible for customers.”

“At Niva Bupa we feel that people suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension should not be living a life full of constraints and restrictions. While it is important for them to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle to manage their health condition, we want to give them the freedom to live their life without any worries. The Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider will assure them of access to best healthcare services from Day 1 itself.”

As per data by the World Health Organization, Diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 72.96 million cases of diabetes in adult population. Another report released by the India Council for Medical Research this year revealed that one in four adults in India suffers from hypertension and only 10% of patients have their blood pressure under control.