New Traffic Rules: These mistakes will deprive you from insurance benefits

With the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, the number of accidents and fatalities are on the rise. To reduce the incidents of traffic violations that often result in accidents, many stringent steps have been taken recently.

Apart from imposing heavy fines on violations of traffic rules, as per the direction of court, rules for insurance claims have also been changed and the new rules will be implemented by the insurance companies and the transport departments with effect from April 1, 2022.

As per the new rules, the following mistakes would make you ineligible for making any insurance claims or getting any insurance benefits:

Overloading

No insurance cover will be available if the number of passengers travelling by auto and two-wheelers exceeds the permitted numbers.

Riding without helmet

No insurance cover will be available to persons riding two wheelers without wearing a helmet.

Driving on wrong side

Not only will any compensation be given to the people driving their vehicles on the wrong side of the road, but also no case can be filed after an accident against those driving their vehicle on the correct side of the road.

Moreover, to compensate the loss to those on the correct side of the road, if an accident occurs due to driving on the wrong side by others, a sum up to Rs 20 lakh will be recovered from the persons violating the traffic rules. The violators would face up to 14 years of imprisonment, in case the money couldn’t be recovered even by selling the assets of the violators.

Drunken driving

There will be no insurance cover for the drunken drivers and in case of any accident, no compensation will be payable to such drivers for any loss.

Talking on mobile

The above violation rules will be applicable to a person found talking on mobile and the same punishment will be applicable even if he/she is wearing a helmet, driving on the correct side and/or driving without consuming alcohol.

Over speeding

Like talking on mobile, all the punishments will be applicable to fast driving vehicles exceeding the speed limits.

Trying to influence

In case a person tries to influence to avoid punishment in the above cases, the driving license of the person will be cancelled.

Punishment for inaction

If a concerned officer, responsible for taking action in the above violations, doesn’t initiate any action, he/she will be suspended from service for a period of three years without any service benefits.

Not wearing seat belt

No compensation will be payable to a person driving without wearing a seat belt.