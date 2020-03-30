New India Assurance Co. confirms Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for Covid-19 fighters! Check details

The insurance scheme for healthcare workers was announced by the Finance Minister as a part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’.

Following announcement Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to healthcare workers involved in fighting Covid-19, the New India Assurance Co. has confirmed the risk coverage. In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, the New India Assurance Co. said, “…in accordance with Section 59(1)(a) of The Insurance Ruke 1939, we confirm that the risk coverage therein has commenced with immediate effect.” The details of the insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19 are the following:

Risk cover period: The risk cover will be valid from 30-03-2020 for 90 days.

Who will be covered: The insurer said, “22.12 lac Public health care providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this, and private health care staff and workers…”

Sum Insured: Rs 50 lakh per insured person

Risk/Coverage details: The insurance cover will be provided in case of “Accidental Death” due to “complications arising out of accidentally contracting COVID-19 pandemic disease, while treating and/or attending to jobs relating to the patients suffering from Corona”.

The claim will be paid to the beneficiary/nominee under certification of the authorized Central and/or State Government Authority. A “simple and seamless standard operating procedure” will be finalized by the insurer and the government’s ministry of finance and ministry of health and family welfare.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 1000 amid 21-day nationwide lockdown. As many as 29 people have died of the diseases while 99 have been cured/discharged. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14 and the government currently has no plans to extend it.