National Parents’ Day: Protect your parents with health insurance

Today, with the increasing age of our parents, it is our duty to show them how much we value all that they’ve done for us and further with all the chaos and unprecedented times prevailing across the globe for the past few years, one’s first and foremost priority should be to do all one can to protect one’s parents’ health as well as their well-being. This can be done simply by buying health insurance for our parents to ensure that they don’t need to face a financial crisis if there are any medical emergencies during the golden period of their lives.

So, let’s explore a few of the pointers to help you make the right health insurance pick:

Buy A Complete Healthcare Insurance Plan

As people age, many elders may need to cope with some or the other health conditions and would need protection against any untoward hospitalization expenses on account of large number of diseases including critical illnesses. Here’s where a complete healthcare insurance plan becomes a necessity for parents, to cover all types of hospitalization expenses both inside and outside of the hospital and ensure that they don’t need to face a financial crisis if there are any medical emergencies during their golden years.

Get Cashless OPD Cover for Better Coverage

Health issues don’t have to escalate to hospitalization every time. Therefore, cashless OPD cover is especially beneficial to parents who might be prone to ailments that require over-the-counter medicines or get tests done quite frequently. These expenses add up to a lot, but go unnoticed by most health insurance plans. Thus, parents who require regular OPD consultations can benefit greatly from a health insurance plan which helps cover OPD expenditures on cashless basis through digitally-enabled App at just a click of a button. There are some plans available in the market that covers up to ₹50,000 OPD expenses per policy year, to cover for expenses such as dental, vision, physical doctor consultation fees, prescribed medicines, etc.

Coverages towards Consultation and Check-Ups for Better Care

Look for a comprehensive plan offering customized healthcare solutions to safeguard your parents from all types of healthcare expenses even beyond hospitalization. For instance, Annual Health Check-ups, Unlimited Tele-Consultations, Wellness Program etc to take the utmost care of your parent’s health, not just in illness but in wellness too. Also, make sure the plan provides coverage for the broadest range of ailments with limited exclusions. The old-age may run a higher risk of contracting major ailments that are expensive to treat due to ever increasing medical inflation. Thus, one should get a health insurance plan with high Sum Insured to face any medical eventuality.

Network Hospitals

Make sure that your insurer has a broader hospital network, specializing in various range of treatments. This may be an important parameter which ensures that they have good hospitals nearby that provide a comprehensive list of treatments for various illnesses and that your parents need not travel far from home.

Key parameters to look for before buying

Some of the things that you may need to take into account while choosing a health insurance plan are insured amount, premium, cover and exclusions for any particular illnesses, co-payment options, ambulance cover, domiciliary treatment cover and cashless home care cover to enjoy access to quality healthcare, safeguard retirement corpus, and live a happier life.

Get It Right Now

Sometimes, the existing medical conditions may make the whole process of getting a health insurance cover a bit difficult for parents. That why it is advisable to buy a health insurance policy at a young age and especially when they are healthy to prepare for any unprecedented occurrences. Buying the plan early helps people in several ways, including reduced chance of claim-rejection. This is due to continuous coverage they would have exhausted the relevant waiting periods.

To conclude, quality healthcare would be a perfect gift for your parents that minimizes financial risk in case of medical emergencies. Choose a right health insurance plan for your parents, keeping in mind the factors discussed above and put worries about their health to rest.

(By Shashank Chaphekar, Chief Distribution Officer at ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited)