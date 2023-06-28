National Insurance Awareness Day: Empowering individuals with comprehensive health insurance

The National Insurance Awareness Day in India, observed on June 28 serves as a timely reminder of the importance of securing one’s health and financial well-being. As medical expenses continue to rise and healthcare becomes increasingly complex, having comprehensive health insurance coverage is essential.

Health insurance provides individuals and families with financial protection against unexpected medical expenses. It safeguards against the exorbitant costs of hospitalization, surgeries, and specialized treatments. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, communicable and non-communicable diseases and the unpredictable nature of health-related emergencies, having health insurance is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It offers peace of mind, ensuring access to quality healthcare without the burden of significant out-of-pocket expenses.

Every year the National Insurance Awareness Day emphasizes the significance and benefits of Insurance, addressing common misconceptions, and highlighting the need for increased awareness and proactive participation in securing insurance in India.

Debunking Common Misconceptions

Despite the importance of health insurance, many individuals in India remain unaware or harbour misconceptions about its benefits. Some believe that health insurance is unnecessary if they are young or in good health. However, accidents and unforeseen illnesses can affect anyone at any age. Others assume that government-sponsored schemes are sufficient, neglecting the limitations and gaps in coverage. Additionally, there is a misconception that health insurance is prohibitively expensive. In reality, numerous affordable health insurance plans cater to various budgets and needs. It is crucial to dispel these misconceptions and educate the public about the value and accessibility of health insurance.

Promoting Awareness and Education

National Insurance Awareness Day serves as an opportune moment to raise awareness and educate individuals about the intricacies of health insurance. Insurers, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies have also started collaborating to develop educational campaigns, workshops, and online resources that simplify health insurance concepts, highlight policy features, and emphasize the long-term benefits.

Health insurance is a living benefit product and enhanced consumer awareness empowers individuals to make informed decisions, compare policies, and choose the most suitable coverage for themselves and their families. Financial literacy programs should also include information on health insurance to ensure a comprehensive understanding of personal finance and risk management.

Addressing Affordability and Accessibility

Making health care affordable, predictable and simple are key factors in increasing health insurance penetration in India. To address this, insurers should design policies that are cost-effective, flexible, and tailored to specific demographics and income groups.

Bima Sugam a one-stop-shop online marketplace platform is expected to further make it simpler and easier for customers to purchase insurance policies online from different insurers, and choose the one that suits their needs the best.

Government initiatives and public-private partnerships can extend coverage to vulnerable populations, including low-income individuals, informal sector workers, and rural communities. Simplifying the enrollment and claims processes, embracing digital platforms, and providing multilingual support can enhance accessibility and encourage greater participation.

Collaborative efforts between insurers, healthcare providers, and technology companies can leverage innovative solutions such as micro-insurance, telehealth, and mobile applications to bridge gaps and make health insurance more accessible to all.

Empowering Individuals and Families for a Secure Future

National Insurance Awareness Day serves as a catalyst to empower individuals to take charge of their health and financial well-being. By proactively seeking health insurance coverage, individuals can protect themselves and their families from unforeseen medical expenses, ensuring timely access to quality healthcare.

In addition to financial security, health insurance promotes a preventive approach to healthcare, encouraging regular check-ups, early detection of diseases, and healthier lifestyles. Through awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and collaborative efforts, we can create a society where health insurance is considered an essential component of a secure future.

The National Insurance Awareness Day in India serves as a reminder of the critical role that insurance plays in protecting individuals and families from the financial implications of medical emergencies. By dispelling misconceptions, promoting awareness and education, and addressing affordability.

On this special day, let’s raise awareness and inspire every Indian to embrace the transformative power of health insurance to access quality healthcare. Together, we can bridge the gap in underinsured India and ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of our great nation, and bring into our fold new health insurance customers.

This column has been written by Prasun Sikdar, MD & CEO of Manipal Cigna Health Insurance.

