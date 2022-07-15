Monkeypox Virus: Will there be insurance coverage in India and while travelling abroad – Find out

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country has been detected in the country. Monkeypox is essentially a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. Still, similar to Covid-19, if there is a need of hospitalization, one needs to be prepared to meet the cost of hospitalization.

Health insurance policies have a role to play in meeting hospitalisation costs arising out of the treatment for any diseases, infections etc. “In the wake of the first monkeypox case reported in India, it is important to remember that all infectious diseases, including monkeypox, are covered under basic health insurance policy. If a person is diagnosed thereby hospitalized, then it will be covered under individual health insurance policy,” says Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.

However, as far as travel insurance policies are concerned, the situation may not be the same. If someone contracts the infection after arriving in India, the travel insurance will not provide the coverage. And, while traveling abroad, you need to be careful while buying the right travel cover.

“If someone is traveling abroad, then it is imperative to note that some travel policies only cover accidental death and accidental hospitalization. Medical hospitalization is not included in those policies. Customers should opt for the Medical Expense feature in their travel policies to ensure that all emergency medical costs such as hospitalization, outpatient and cashless hospitalization will be covered during an international trip. Treatments taken for monkeypox during a foreign trip are covered in travel insurance under the Medical Expense feature to the extent of sum insured limits or sub-limits. Cohabitation, nonetheless, is usually not included in the policy cover. It is, therefore, advisable to go through the policy features and exclusions in detail and choose the right add-ons to ensure adequate coverage,” cautions Jain.

In nutshell, if you have plans to travel abroad, buying a travel insurance policy that provides medical coverage in foreign countries becomes highly important.