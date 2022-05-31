Monkeypox virus to get health insurance coverage? Find out

While Coronavirus continues to play havoc with the lives and livelihood of the world population, the emergence of Monkeypox virus is in the news. Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

As of 21 May, 92 laboratory confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions.

Till now, there has not been any reported case of Monkeypox in India and the states and the central government are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Unlike the time when Covid-19 left many individuals stranded for funds during hospitalisation, it is always better to be prepared in advance. Health insurance policies have a role to play in meeting hospitalisation costs arising out of the treatment for any diseases, infections etc. But, will the costs get covered? “ Hospitalization would be covered, subject to policy terms,” says Raghavendra Rao, Chief Distribution Officer, Future Generali India Insurance

“We need to understand that all infectious diseases, including monkeypox, are covered under basic health insurance policy. If a person is diagnosed and hospitalized in India upon or after arrival, then it will be covered under individual health insurance policy and not in travel insurance policy. A travel insurance policy ceases to be valid once the travel is completed,” Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance Company.

If one is travelling abroad and gets infected with Monkeypox, the role of a travel insurance policy becomes important. “With regard to international travel insurance, it is important to note that certain travel policies only cover accidental death and accidental hospitalization, but not medical hospitalization. If a customer opts for the Medical Expense feature in her travel policy, only then all her emergency medical costs such as hospitalization costs, outpatient and cashless hospitalization will be covered during a foreign trip,” adds Jain.