Rs 50 Lakh cover! Who will benefit from Modi govt’s Special Insurance Scheme for Covid-19?

Modi govt’s Special Insurance Scheme for Covid-19: Check details. Representational image

As part of the comprehensive Rs 1.7 lakh crore ‘PM Garib Kalyan Package’ to help the poor face the economic fallout of new Coronavirus outbreak, the Union government has decided to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare workers and support staff engaged in treatment of Covid-19 patients across the country. Finance Minister said at a press conference today that Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover will be provided to everyone exposed to the virus, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, Asha workers, sanitation workers. This comes as a big relief to healthcare professionals who are reportedly facing harassment by landlords at some places because of their exposure to Covid-19 patients.

Who will benefit from Special Insurance Scheme?

Sitharaman said, “Safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by a Special Insurance Scheme. Any health professional, who while treating Covid-19 patients meets with some accident, then he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme.”

The Special Insurance Scheme will cover all government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of Centre, as well as states. The scheme will benefit approximately 22 lakh health workers, to help them fight this pandemic, the FM said, .

The finance minister also made several other announcements for the benefit of the poor as part of the PM Garib Kalyan Package. She said that around 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 500/moth for the next three months, while women Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be provided free LPG cylinders for the next three months. Around 63 lakh Women SHG Groups would get up to Rs 20 lakh collateral-free loans, benefitting around 7 crore households.

The farmers covered under PM Kisan scheme will get their first instalment of Rs 2000 in April, while wages under MGNREGA has been increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day.