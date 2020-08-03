Mera Mediclaim Plan: Combo of health and life insurance in a single plan – Check features

The minimum age of enrollment for the life insurance component is 18 years while the maximum age is 65 years.

If you want to buy health and life insurance as a single policy, there’s a good piece of news for you. PNB MetLife Insurance (PMLI) and Religare Health Insurance (RHI) have joined hands to help you in protecting your family’s health and ensuring a secure financial future for your loved ones, even when you are not around.

Mera Mediclaim Plan is a solution that offers you the benefits of both health and life insurance in a single plan. The health insurance benefit under the plan is offered by RHI and the life cover is offered by PMLI.

For the health insurance, the plan is not limited to only medical expenses but includes all IPD and daycare expenses (for more than 540 procedures), pre and post-hospitalization costs, floater charger, donor, ambulance costs, medical checkups, etc. Also, there is no sub-limit for ICU. Moreover, in terms of life insurance, the cover includes a death benefit, as well as has an inbuilt terminal illness reimbursement.

The PNB MetLife Mera Mediclaim Plan is a combination plan and hence, is more cost-effective when compared to health and life insurance brought individually. This plan offers a 7.5 per cent discount on both the health and life components. The health insurance part of the plan provides free annual medical checkups for the entire family of the insurer. The family includes spouse, children, and parents.

The Mera Mediclaim Plan offers tax benefits for the premiums paid under Section 80C and 80D of The Income Tax Act, 1961. Further, the payout of the sum assured is also exempt from taxes under Section 10(10d).

This combination plan by PNB MetLife offers a lifelong continuous renewal for the health component. The plan offers an integrated Terminal Illness Cover, along with life cover of up to Rs 25 lakhs. The policy secures the insurer by allowing cashless treatment facilities across India in over 7500 network hospitals. This allows for quick and hassle-free treatment.

The maximum age at the time of maturity is 28 years and the maximum age for the same is 80 years. The minimum term of the plan is 10 years, while the maximum term is 40 years. The policy only offers regular premium paying term on an annual basis. The maximum sum assured is Rs 25 lakhs.

As a buyer

There are other similar combo plans available with other insurers and one may explore the premium and features before buying them. The combo insurance plans suit those who want to keep health and life protection in one single plan.