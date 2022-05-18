Max Life Sustainable Equity Fund launched, to invest in companies with high ESG scores – Know what it offers

Max Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of Max Life Sustainable Equity Fund, a pure-equity ESG fund to encourage investments in companies that focus on environmental, social, and governance factors.

Several individuals look forward to building wealth by sticking to certain core values that they believe in so as to make the world a better place to live in. ESG investing – Environmental, Social, and Governance investing – is a step towards it.

By following the ESG approach, one wishes to invest his or her money in companies that are taking steps and measures towards addressing the environmental, social, and governance issues in their overall business operations.

The Max Life Sustainable Equity Fund responds to the growing demand for responsible investment and will allow individuals to invest in firms that maintain appropriate ESG scores. Linked with the Nifty ESG 100 Index, this actively managed fund promotes ESG principles focusing on stocks that form part of benchmark ESG indices and investing in companies with high ESG scores.

The Max Life Sustainable Equity fund is in line with the company’s growing commitment to sustainability, wherein it is increasingly operating responsibly and sustainably, benefiting the environment, society, and investors, thus strengthening its position as an ESG-compliant organization. With the Max Life Sustainable Equity fund, the organization will further focus on the environmental and social risks, as well, while making investment decisions.

As per market analysis, the Nifty ESG Index has outperformed the Nifty 100 Index for the past five years. Hence, this reflects that companies that are better in governance, are socially responsible, and have environmental consciousness have outperformed others, thus making it imperative to invest in sustainable funds for long-term growth and wealth creation.

Max Life’s ESG journey has already commenced, supported by four identified pillars of sustainability strategy namely, work ethically and sustainably, care for people and community, financial responsibility, and green operations.