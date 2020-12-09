Max Life Insurance launches Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider – Check features

Available exclusively with the rider, ‘Max Fit Program’ is a wellness app with features such as a wellness assessment score, medicine reminder and much more.

Max Life Insurance has announced the launch of ‘Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider’ and with it, the launch of ‘Max Fit’, a comprehensive wellness programme. Max Fit is a wellness app designed to lead policyholders on a path of protection through holistic fitness and wellness. In line with the company’s brand philosophy of “#YouAreTheDifference”, the app promises to provide patrons with a unique and exciting opportunity to work towards a healthier lifestyle with the ultimate aim of helping them realize that their health is their biggest asset.

The ‘Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider’ has 5 distinct variants to choose from– Gold, Gold Plus, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) variant – with each covering a suite of pre-listed critical illnesses (minimum 22 and maximum 64 critical illnesses covered). It also offers cover for as long as 67 years (up to age 85). The rider has flexible payment options and can be attached to 11 of Max Life’s existing products. The benefits under this rider are payable in addition to the base life insurance policy benefits.

Following benefit, variants are available under the rider to choose from –

1. Gold variant: a suite of 22 critical illnesses is covered (one minor, 21 major)

2. Gold Plus Variant: In addition to a suite of 22 critical illnesses (one minor, 21 major), TPD is also covered

3. Platinum variant: a suite of 64 critical illness is covered (five minor, 59 major)

4. Platinum Plus variant: In addition to a suite of 64 critical illnesses (five minor, 59 major), TPD is also covered

5. Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Variant: TPD shall mean the occurrence of any of the conditions as mentioned in the rider as a result of accidental bodily injury, sickness, or disease

Available exclusively with the rider, ‘Max Fit Program’ is a wellness app with features such as a wellness assessment score, medicine reminder, daily health tips, digitized access to all health reports and a wellness calculator for illnesses such as diabetes, heart diseases, stress, anxiety, etc. Recording a minimum of 50,000 steps on the app can accumulate one Healthy Week in a week (subject to maximum 15,000 steps per day ) and depending on the number of Healthy Weeks accumulated, the life insured is eligible for a discount (up to 10%) on rider premium at the time of renewal.

Max Life’s newly launched ‘Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider’ provides comprehensive financial protection against a range of critical illnesses and disability. With many critical illnesses linked to lifestyle-related habits, Max Life wants customers to stay fit, active and maximize their personal health and wellbeing. Together, ‘Max Fit’ program and ‘Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider’ – will address policyholders’ holistic health coverage needs to ensure they continue to ‘Be Fit, Be Protected, Be Happy’.